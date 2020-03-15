Dem Rep. Pressley requests communications for prison sentences, clarity for some in waking up the coronavirus epidemic

Saturday, during an interview with Al Sharpton, Rep. MSNBC’s Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), a member of the fourth Liberal Congress known as “The Squad,” argued that now may be the time to switch sentences by some federal prisoners due to their coronavirus vulnerability.

Pressley said she and other congressional Democrats lobby the Bureau of Prisons for “compassionate” communications.

“(W) we are talking about our most vulnerable residents, our low-income and homeless residents, our seniors and that we are also including imprisoned men and women, who are part of one of the populations that are more vulnerable and agglomerated and overcrowded in our prisons due to a confluence of other reasons why we will not meet in this interview, Rev., I understand that you definitely know, they are an ecosystem and a petri in the spread of this pandemic, that’s why I partnered with my colleagues, Representatives (Nydia) Velázquez, (Alexandria) Ocasio-Cortez, and (Rashida) Tlaib, to pressure the Prison Office to use everything its power to communicate guidelines on how we will contain and mitigate this epidemic behind the wall. “

“Specifically, do they have access to the tests? Secondly, has anyone tested positive and what are the quarantine measures? Again, given the overpopulation and the fact that many of these facilities are already subarms and that men are and incarcerated women have no access to soap, hand sanitizers with alcohol and regular showers, what is the orientation for incarcerated and staffing staff? And that the BOP Use all its power, I think now is the time to commute a few phrases, to get exact mercy and to take care of our most vulnerable. Ten percent of those incarcerated are over the age of 60 and already ill. We should use compassionate release. “

