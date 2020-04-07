Dem Reps. Ask Esper to fire the Secretary of the Navy Over the Dismissal of the Captain with the Coronavirus Alarm on the Ship

US Representative Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) And Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) Have sent a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper asking him to sack Naval Acting Secretary Thomas Modly for insulting Captain Brett Crozier, a former USS aircraft captain Theodore Roosevelt, a naval ship that suffered a coronavirus outbreak.

Lieu and Gallego’s letters criticized Modly for calling Crozier “too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer” in the audio leaked from a speech Modly made to soldiers who were aboard the ship after Crozier’s sacking.

The letter also criticized Modly for “hastily” firing Crozier before carrying out a thorough investigation of the circumstances he faced and concluded that Modly “had shown that he could no longer lead the best Navy in the world.”

Modly fired Crozier after Crozier sent an email asking his chain of command to help isolate 4,000 sailors during a coronavirus outbreak on board while the ship was anchored in Guam.

Modly accused Captain Brett Crozier of “bad judgment” and “causing unnecessary panic” for including “20 or 30” recipients in the e-mail he sent to his direct chain of command. Modly also said Crozier sent an email from an email address that was allegedly “unsafe, not classified”.

Crozier’s email was leaked to and published by The San Francisco Chronicle. About 1,000 sailors were then removed from the ship, and 114 crew members have since tested positive for COVID-19.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, December 3, 2019 in Washington, DC.

At the time of the Crozier shooting, Modly said he made the decision to fire Crozier on the letter independently, stating, “It does not need to alarm the families of Seamen and our Marines without a plan to resolve the issue. That raises concerns about operational capabilities and operational security a ship that can embolden our enemies for profit, and it breaks the chain of command that has moved and adjusted as fast as possible to get the help he needs. “

However, Lieu and Gallego’s letter states, “During this difficult time for our nation, we need stable and calm leadership. Acting Secretary Modly has shown the opposite.”

“He quickly fired CAPT Crozier before the investigation began on all the facts and circumstances,” the letter said. “He made scathing comments about a very decorated commander; and he likened the insults to the sailors who worked for CAPT Crozier when CAPT Crozier himself fought COVID-19.”

The letter continued, “Acting Secretary Modly has become more than a distraction for our Administration and military, he has shown that he can no longer lead the best Navy in the world.”

House Armed Committee Committee Chair Adam Smith (D-Wash.) Agrees with Lieu and Gallego in the following statement: “I strongly disagree with the manner in which acting Acting Navy Secretary Modly has handled the COVID-19 outbreak on USS Theodore Roosevelt’s decision to release the Captain Crozier is an overreaction to the extraordinary steps taken by the Captain to protect his crew. “

Smith continued, “The Modly Acting Secretary’s decision to speak to the sailors at Roosevelt and personally attack Captain Crozier showed a tone-deaf approach that focused more on the personal ego than one of the calm and steady leadership we really need in this crisis. I don’t again has the confidence in acting as Secretary of the Navy led by Secretary Modly and believes he must be removed from his position. “

Newsweek has contacted Lieu and Gallego for additional comments. Members of congress did not respond at the time of publication.

Trump said about the Crozier shooting, “I think it’s very bad what he did, to write a letter. This is not a literary class. This is the captain of a large nuclear-powered ship,” the president said. “That letter is a five-page letter from a captain, and it’s everywhere. It’s inappropriate. I don’t think it’s appropriate.”