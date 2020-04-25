Demand for Delhi Peak decreases by 49% during shutdown

New Delhi: According to Ministry of Energy officials, demand for electricity in Delhi has declined by 49 percent due to commercial and industrial activities due to the announcement of the imposed lock to expand coronavirus, discomas and Ministry of Energy officials.

According to official data, the peak of electricity demand during the day decreased by 40-50%, while the peak of electricity demand during the night decreased by about 20 to 30%.

Officials said a further decline in energy demand was due to the closure of commercial and industrial centers in the neutralization sector, which led to a 70 to 90 percent reduction in electricity demand.

Officials say demand for electricity has fallen to 49 percent since a lockdown during March 22.

“The decline in peak demand is mainly due to declining industrial and commercial activity during shutdown,” said a spokesman for Tata Power Delhi Limited Distribution Company (TPDDL).

However, the internal load had no effect during locking.

“People are confined to their homes and use electrical appliances. Therefore, it has no effect on the internal load of Delhi, which is about 75% of the total load of electricity. In fact, there is a slight increase in this,” said a dissatisfied official. There are categories. ” said

The electricity demand situation is expected to remain the same until the lock is turned off. He said demand was expected to rise as temperatures rose in the summer.

A spokesman for the State Department said: “While serving in essential services, BSES is always committed to ensuring quality and reliable energy supply to its customers. We are closely monitoring the evolving state of the virus in national capital and We are taking all necessary steps to ensure a reliable power supply. ” BSES power distribution.

According to officials, the peak demand for electricity in Delhi in March, even before the announcement of the lock, was significantly reduced.

On March 15, the maximum demand for national capital was 3,421 MW (MW), which dropped sharply to 33 percent on March 22 to 2,294 MWh.

Officials said the city’s electricity demand in March last year was 4,016 megawatts, up from 3,775 megawatts this year.

They said that since the shutdown, Delhi’s highest electricity demand on March 25, 2020, was 2,486 megawatts.

Delhi’s electricity demand peaked at 5,664 MW in April last year, while its peak demand was 3,169 MW by April 22 this year – down 44 percent.

Officials said demand for the phase-out lock was expected to increase from May 3, in June and July (according to each forecast).

In May, demand is expected to fall by about 15 percent if the lock is removed. Officials said that if the lock was cut, the average reduction in demand compared to the peak of electricity demand last year would be about 43 to 45 percent.

However, according to heat wave forecasts, the average decrease in peak demand in June and July will decrease to about 35%.

