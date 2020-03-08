% MINIFYHTMLe3e186dc4ec62dbb2211c579228390f711%

After the Nets “mutually agreed to split, with coach Kenny Atkinson on Saturday, the team raised eyebrows by changing their starting lineup on Sunday to give DeAndre Jordan an edge over Jarrett Allen.

Jordan was an extra lot of off-season money, along with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and his place on the bench had been a topic of much discussion this year under Atkinson. Allen, who was selected by Brooklyn in 2017, has started 58 games this year. The change of scope sparked speculation that newcomers had expelled Atkinson and forced Jordan to play a senior role.

Jordan eagerly denied those claims against reporters after the Nets beat the Bulls 110-107 on Sunday.

“Whatever you say and whatever the reports are bulls,” Jordan said, and then added: “This is something that divides us as players and as an organization.”

Jordan is a close friend of Irving’s, but the center said it would say nothing about the reasons for Atkinson’s sudden departure.

“I’m close to Kyrie, but Wilson (Chandler) is a young player, Garrett Temple is a young player,” Jordan said. “We’re all new players, so if you’re going to say new players, get into the eight young players.”

Jordan scored 11 points and secured 15 rebounds in 29 minutes Sunday against Beratikago. Allen contributed 11 points and five boards in 19 minutes.

The Nets, who currently lack Irving or Durant due to an injury, are 29-34 and take first place in the Eastern Conference.