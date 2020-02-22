[dembele-strikes-all-over-again-as-lyon-conquer-metz]

Olympique Lyonnais’ Moussa Dembele celebrates just after scoring the initially aim from the penalty location, February 22, 2020. ― Reuters pic

LYON, Feb 22 ― Moussa Dembele served Olympique Lyonnais equipment up for their Champions League clash towards Juventus with a goal and an help as his scoring form continued in a 2- Ligue one gain at Metz who concluded with 10 adult men nowadays.

Dembele acquired his 14th league objective of the period, his 10th in all competitions in 2020, with a penalty and Houssem Aouar struck deep into included time to lift OL to sixth with 37 points from 26 game titles.

Lyon host Juve in their Champions League last 16, first leg tie on Wednesday and, if they were not spectacular, at minimum Dembele lived up to his reputation.

Lyon went forward eight minutes into to start with-50 percent stoppage time when Dembele scored from the location next a handball by Matthieu Udol.

Maxwel Cornet had in the beginning taken the location kick which was blocked but referee Eric Wattellier purchased it to be retaken for the reason that keeper Alexandre Oukidja was off his target line.

Dembele took over for Cornet and coolly transformed the second try.

Metz, 15th on 28 points, experienced captain Habib Diallo despatched off with a straight crimson card for slapping Fernando Marcal.

Aouar wrapped up the points for the guests 4 minutes into extra time after becoming set up by Dembele. ― Reuters