demetrice-martin’s-departure-means-even-more-change-for-arizona-wildcats-defense-as-spring-practice-begins

Former UA assistant Demetrice Martin, seen here with cornerback Lorenzo Burns last year, left the Wildcats for a job at Pac-12 rival Colorado.

The Arizona Wildcats’ rampant defensive changes came with a twist when spring practice began Monday evening.

Defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin — the only assistant retained on that side of the ball from last year’s staff — left to take a similar job at Pac-12 South rival Colorado.

The timing of Martin’s departure was suboptimal and forced Kevin Sumlin and his staff to quickly formulate short- and long-term plans for the secondary.

New defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads took charge of the unit Monday, with help from graduate assistant Pierre Cormier.











Arizona junior wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III (86) smiles while in a huddle during the team’s first spring practice. The Wildcats are coming off a 4-8 season in which they lost their final seven games.

Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star



“We’re fine with where we are,” Sumlin said. “Paul’s really installing the defense right now, which he was gonna have to install with the whole defense anyway. So his familiarity, actually being a secondary guy, gives us some flexibility here during this week to not rush things.”

Although Rhoads has extensive background as a defensive backs coach, it’s more likely than not that Arizona will hire a DB coach and leave Rhoads in charge of the inside linebackers. In that position, Rhoads can be in touch with all levels of the defense. He also would be directly responsible for fewer players.

The way Sumlin set up the spring schedule makes it possible to minimize the number of practices the Wildcats will be down a coach. They are set to practice four times this week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The team then will take next week off for spring break before returning to the field on Tuesday, March 17.

It isn’t inconceivable that a new coach could be hired before then. Sumlin said he’s had “conversations with a number of people in the last 48 hours” and could have a new coach in place as soon as this weekend.

Martin was part of Sumlin’s original staff and spent the past two seasons as Arizona’s cornerbacks coach. Martin’s duties expanded to the entire secondary when Sumlin reorganized the defensive structure, hiring Rhoads as the coordinator and ILB coach; Andy Buh as the outside linebackers coach; and Stan Eggen as the defensive line coach.

Martin has a reputation as a strong recruiter, especially in California. He was instrumental in bringing cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace and defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, among others, to Tucson. The 2020 signing class includes a pair of California defenders: lineman Dion Wilson Jr. and cornerback Khary Crump Jr.











Arizona running back Gary Brightwell runs through a drill Monday. Brightwell ran for 390 yards and five touchdowns for the Wildcats in 2019. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star



Martin spent six seasons (2012-17) at UCLA, where he worked for Jim Mora – the successor to Karl Dorrell, who became Colorado’s head coach last month. Although it seems as if the coaching carousel never stops spinning, it is unusual for coaches to change jobs in early March.

Martin’s departure can be traced to Mark Dantonio’s sudden resignation from Michigan State on Feb. 4. Eight days later, MSU hired Mel Tucker away from Colorado. Tucker took three full-time assistants with him to East Lansing. On Feb. 23, CU hired Dorrell.

Joiner out indefinitely

Receiver Jamarye Joiner did not practice and is out indefinitely because of an injury to his left foot.

Joiner is believed to have a Jones fracture, which is a break to the fifth metatarsal, or the outside of the foot. The recovery timetable for that injury is typically 6-8 weeks. Spring practice runs through April 4, so Joiner could miss all of spring camp.

“We’ll see what happens,” Sumlin said.

Joiner wore a protective boot and spent most of the open period of practice riding a stationary bike.

The Cienega High School product had a breakout game in Arizona’s 2019 season finale, catching seven passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Newcomer numbers

Arizona updated its roster Monday. Here are the jersey numbers the Wildcats’ six midyear enrollees will wear:

WR Brenden Schooler, 8

QB Will Plummer, 15

DL Aaron Blackwell, 52

OL Woody Jean, 73

WR Roberto Miranda, 85

TE Stacey Marshall, 87

If grad transfer Schooler spends any time on defense, a possibility that’s been discussed this offseason, he would have to wear a different number; linebacker Anthony Pandy also wears No. 8.

Schooler missed practice because of a class. He is expected to return Tuesday. Sumlin said Schooler will play exclusively on offensive for now.

Miranda and Blackwell were limited.











Arizona football running backs listen to their new coach AJ Steward, right, during Arizona Football’s first spring practice at Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center, 6245 E. Broadway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 2, 2020.

Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star



Extra points