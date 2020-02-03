Demetrius Andrade asks Billy Joe Saunders to report and fight

World Boxing News 02.03.2020

📸 Vincent Ethier / Stacey Verbeek

Demetrius Andrade has instructed Billy Joe Saunders to take the lead after successfully winning his title against Luke Keeler in Miami.

Andrade defended his belt for the fourth time this evening and, after his dominating performance, called out the WBO super middleweight world champion and the WBC middleweight world champion, Jermall Charlo.

Andrade spoke on several topics and said:

On his performance: “I thought it was good. Luke Keeler is a warrior, a future champion. But not today, today was my day. I brought him into deep water and sunk it. “

His schedule: “I went in there and thought I could get him out. So I brought him out. I showed him that I have no illusions. I have more rainfall than fighting, baby. I am entertaining. You have to love it, I come every time to give a show. “

In search of the big fights: “Look, I wanted to go up to 168 to fight Billy Joe” Joke-Ass “Saunders and that’s what I want to do. Since Eddie has this big checkbook, this big bank , give Billy this check too, so I can throw his bum out. “

To Jermall Charlo: “I’m not giving up. Eddie Hearn sent the offer and received no response. If they want to send an offer this way, we will respond. Let’s do it, Jermall. The Boogeyman is here, baby. “

Since Andrade and Saunders uttered these words after his victory, they have exchanged social media messages.

Ok, let’s talk about the numbers @MTKGlobal https://t.co/W6qNfomrLV

– billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) February 3, 2020

NUMBERS

Saunders went ahead and said, “Brother, cut your eyes, you won my vacant title and defended it three times, far from being world-class. Beggar. “

Andrade replied: “168. Let’s do that. May 2020. No nasal spray. No excuses !!! “

In conclusion, Sauders said: “Ok, let’s talk about numbers.”

The aforementioned “nasal spray” Andrade was due to a failed drug test in which the original plans to fight were abandoned in October 2018. Saunders was not granted a license because of a substance from an over-the-counter medicinal product.

With Canelo Alvarez as the main goal for Saunders, Andrade would be a solid alternative for the fans.

We are waiting to see how things develop.