Demetrius Andrade extends matchroom stay, Eddie Hearn promises to deliver

Demetrius Andrade has extended his contract with Matchroom Boxing USA by four fights.

Andrade (28-0 17 KOs) defends his WBO World Middleweight Crown for the third time against Luke Keeler in Miami on January 30th live at DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK.

“Boo Boo” won the vacant title in Boston in October 2018 by beating the teak-hard African Walter Kautondokwa and prevailed against Artur Akavov in his first round of defense in New York in January 2019.

The Rhode Island ace went home for his second defense and delighted his hometown fans at Dunkin’Donuts Center in Providence in June when Maciej Sulecki stood on the deck in the opening round and defeated the pole.

Irishman Keeler (17-2-1 5 KOs) travels to Miami to shake the world in his first world title fight, but Andrade wants to keep his title in style before attacking the big guns and fellow rulers with £ 160.

“I am pleased to have signed an extension of my contract with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing USA,” said Andrade. “We had a great 18 months and we have plans for an even bigger period from 2020 to 2021.

“I matured in the ring because I was more active, and sometimes I think if these guys had fought me before they had a better chance against me, but now they are giving me the time to sign with Eddie and DAZN active and fight four times, grind the tools and remove the ring grate. So when the time comes, it will be hell for them!

“As long as I build my legacy, perform the way I need it, and people love my style and the things I do, I don’t worry about anything else as the fans will start asking that these guys are fighting me. “

The two-weight world ruler was one of the first fighters to team up with promoter Eddie Hearn in July 2018 when he expanded the matchroom boxing empire to America with a billion dollar deal with DAZN in 2020.

“I am very pleased to have signed an extension of Demetrius’ agreement with Matchroom Boxing USA,” said Hearn. “Demetrius is one of the best 160 pound fighters in the world and now it’s time to fight him against the division’s other elite middleweights, live on DAZN.”