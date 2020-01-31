Demetrius Andrade retains while two other world champions are dethroned

Ringside 01/31/2020

Demetrius Andrade retained his WBO middleweight title when Daniel Roman and Tevin Farmer were freed from the title in Miami.

The Miami Fight Night was electrifying when professional athletes and celebrities grabbed the Meridian in Island Gardens on Thursday evening before the big game (Super Bowl) in Miami and lived on DAZN.

Thousands of participants witnessed undefeated star Andrade (29: 0, 18 KO), who won a stop win against rival Luke Keeler (17: 3: 1, 5 KO) in round 9.

In the early evening, JoJo Diaz (31-1, 15 KOs) defeated Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs) unanimously by deciding to claim the IBF super featherweight title.

Diaz was injured in the second round by an accidental head butt, but insisted on winning his first world title.

Super Bantamweight Phenomenon Murodjon Akhmadaliev (8-0, 6 KOs) overthrew Roman (27-3-1, 10 KOs) and won the WBA and IBF Super Bantamweight titles in the evening’s first World Cup fight.

Akhmadaliev catapulted himself into the record books in just his eighth professional fight when he united Leon Spinks as the fastest male world champion in history.

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz

On his performance: “I think I had to learn from the adversities that God inflicted on me. I want to be an influence. You can overcome anything if you believe. I stayed focused and this time I got the W. ”

How the cut affected his approach: “It didn’t change the fight at all. I just pretended it wasn’t there. I see it right now and this shit is damn deadly. It’s ugly as hell.

“I think in the second round we hit our heads and it started to leak. But I’m a warrior, that’s why the champions fight. This is my only chance, I had to take it. “

How he changed after the cut: “If I had changed the game plan because of the cut, I would have been tight.” I would have been tense in the later rounds and then tired. I trusted my corner and kept my composure. “

Tevin is more offensive than usual: “I just want to say that Tevin Farmer is a damn good fighter. He went through everything. He was shot in the head. And he has four losses and came back. He fought back in his career. I know we will have a rematch. “

Rematch clause: “Yes, I will speak to my manager and Golden Boy Promotions and see what they want to do. I’m just so excited. I have long dreamed of this moment. I want to thank my friends and family and everyone who came here tonight to support me. “

Tevin Farmer

On his performance: “He fought a hell of a fight. That’s all i can say I messed up my hand in the first round, you can probably tell. But he was fighting a hell of a fight. I couldn’t use my push as I wanted. However, there are no excuses. He took advantage of the injury. He must have seen it and that’s what champions do.

The rematch: “We will do it again. I want immediate rematch. I hope we can do it in April or May, or whenever the team decided to get it back. “

Murodjon Akhmadaliev

On his performance: “I cannot describe what I feel. I have never been world champion, not even with amateurs. It never happened to me. Now I am the first in Uzbek history to be the single champion. It is something incredible. “

Never left the distance behind: “First of all, Danny Roman is the most proven 122 pounder in the world. He was at war in his career. I was preparing for the best in my department. It was a hell of a fight and Danny was even better than I expected. It was a great fight. “

Daniel Roman

On his performance: “I think I won the fight at least selectively. It was a close fight. MJ is a damn good fighter – a strong fighter. I made the adjustments, but I only ran out. “

His schedule says: “MJ is a complicated fighter. I had a plan, but it changed at the last minute. He was the better man tonight.

What’s next? “I am a fighter. I will fight anyone you put in front of me. MJ was my mandatory WBA and it took a lot of money to get this belt, so I wanted to keep it. But we can do a lot in victory and a lot in Learn defeat.

“I would like a rematch if MJ gave me one. That will make me stronger, just like the other two losses for me. “

Results:

WBO Middleweight Title Bout @ 160 lbs.

Demetrius Andrade (29-0, 18 KOs) defeated Luke Keeler (17-3-1, 5 KOs) over TKO at 2:59 of lap 9.

IBF Super Featherweight Title Bout at 130 lbs.

JoJo Diaz (31-1, 15 KOs) defeated Tevin Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision (115-113 x2, 116-112)

WBA & IBF Super Bantamweight Title Bout @ 122 lbs.

Murodjon Akhmadaliev (8: 0, 6 KOs) defeated Daniel Roman (27: 3-1, 10 KOs) by a separate decision (115: 113: 113 x 2, 113: 115).

