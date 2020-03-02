demi-lovato-announces-new-solitary-‘i-appreciate-me’

Demi Lovato could not wait any lengthier to share her new tunes announcement!

The 27-year-outdated musician just disclosed that she’s releasing a single referred to as “I Love Me” this Friday (March six).

Demi took to her Instagram to share the news as properly as the album artwork.

“Couldn’t continue to keep it a key any extended!!! My new single #ILoveMe is out on Friday 💗💗,” Demi wrote.

This will be Demi‘s followup to her tune “Anyone,” which was unveiled last month.

