Demi Lovato ‘devastated’ by Wilmer Valderrama’s engagement?

Demi Lovato is “devastated” by the news from Wilmer Valderrama‘S commitment to his new girlfriend, Amanda Pacheco? That is the bold statement in a tabloid this week. Gossip Cop thought it was wrong.

According to starLovato is torn about the engagement. “Demi is happy for him, she really is,” an anonymous source tells the magazine. “But she’s really devastated underneath.”

Valderrama and Lovato originally split in 2016 after being together for several years. He started dating Pacheco, a model, about eight months ago, which according to Tabloid makes the emotional impact on Lovato even worse. “She wanted to marry him so much,” says the nameless insider. “She told all of her friends that he was the one, but she never got a suggestion.”

Lovato’s “struggles with sobriety” are addressed at the store for no particular reason before the source concludes that the singer “pays a lot of thought” after the announcement. “Your friends gather around them,” says the tipster.

Gossip Cop checked in with a source near the situation. They told us that the rumor was not true. Despite the persistence of the tabloid, there doesn’t seem to be bad blood between the exes.

As E! News, a much more reliable source of celebrity insights, reported earlier this month, Lovato appears to be completely happy with the engagement. Valderrama supported Lovato with her “struggles with sobriety” and the two stayed close after their romance ended. It is strange to say that Lovato’s allies gather around her when she counts her ex among her friends. The point of sale simply has no legitimate insight into the social or romantic life of the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer.

It looks like the tabloid was inspired by the amount of hardcore Lovato fans on Twitter who were upset by the engagement. Some fan reports were outraged by the fact that Valderrama suggested after a few months of dating, having spent just over half a decade dating Lovato, but had never addressed the issue. Just like the release’s mysterious “sources”, fans have no idea how the pop singer actually feels.

Unfortunately, the truth doesn’t necessarily end with rumors. Gossip Cop Last May, Star blasted for alleging that Lovato and Valderrama would reunite. In fact, Lovato was just attending Valderrama’s Instagram Live session to have a friendly conversation. There still seems to be love between the exes, but there is no romance or bad will. Once again the tabloid turns out to be completely clueless about the singer.