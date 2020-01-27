Demi Lovato gives first performance since overdose at Grammys

After a quiet year of rest from the public eye, Demi Lovato made her first appearance since her 2018 overdose, and the whole world is rooted for her.

Demi debuted her latest song Anyone at this year’s Grammy Awards, officially returning to music (and the public eye) since she was hospitalized for drug overdose in 2018.

After skipping this year’s red carpet, Lovato returned to the industry with an emotional accomplishment.

The track was written before she went to hospital and is what she calls a “cry for help”.

“You kind of listen to it and you think,” How did no one listen to this song and thought, “Let’s help this girl?” “She said New music every day with Zane Lowe before she got on the stage.

“I took it in a state where I felt I was fine, but I clearly wasn’t,” she said. “I even listen to it and I want to:” Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help this version of myself. “

Fortunately, Demi has received treatment and has been doing much better since she was hospitalized in 2018. According to her pre-performance interview with Lowe, the overdose caused her to reevaluate her relationships with toxic people in her life.

This is the first time since the beginning of 2018 that Demi appears before her overdose. Holy shit, she’s still got it.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Glo6mbDWLd4 (/ embed)

Image:

Getty Images / John Shearer