Demi Lovato joins Dan & Shay for a surprise performance of ‘Speechless’ at the Super Bowl Music Fest! | Dan and Shay, Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato hit the stage at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival Saturday evening (February 1) in Miami, Florida.

The 27-year-old singer and actress joined Dan & Shay during their set to perform their hit song “Speechless”.

The surprise performance came from the trio who was behind the scenes and just playing on the song in the locker room.

“Moments when my work allows me to see simply incredible moments. @ddlovato came to @danandshay last night and they started talking about music and it happened behind the scenes, which caused an incredible surprise on stage. Sensational,” Braun scooter subtitled a video of the musicians singing together.

If you didn’t know, Half and Dan & Shay are all managed by Scooter.

Half also shared super cute videos on his dad’s Instagram story enjoying the concert that night.

