Demi Lovato reveals her “strange life” after the celebrity of the child | Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato becomes candid to be a star child.

The crooner “Sorry not sorry” shared her thoughts in a recent interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

“I will be at the beach and someone will take a picture of me in my swimsuit without asking,” she said. “It’s kind of like, people say, ‘Well, you asked for this life. And it’s like, “Okay, first of all, I was seven or eight when I decided I wanted to do Barney and Friends. or eight can fully understand what life will become with television. No child can understand this. No adult can understand this. ”

“And then you add social networks, which appeared at the age of about 15 years old,” she continued. “Millions of people comment on your body, your appearance, your skin, your talent, who you go out with, who you are friends with, who you quarrel with – and you just say to yourself: I’m a teenager? “Like … No.”

“So yes, I definitely feel like I have a weird life, and yes, it was my choice, but I also didn’t expect it to be what it is today” , Demi Lovato added. “I think even the idea of ​​celebrity is completely different from that of celebrity 20 or 30 years ago. Celebrities could be themselves and not – Paparazzi was not huge. Not since like Britney Spears days when they started chasing her. It was really nothing before those days. “

