Demi Lovato reveals “precautions” she takes to avoid relapse | Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato opens up on the measures she is taking to avoid another relapse.

The singer “Echame la Culpa” was knocked down in a recent interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

“I have already deleted the tags on Instagram” Half said. “So I can’t see what people are tagging me in – I’m pretty sure I deleted comments on everything too.”

“Something I have had to deal with in the past is having really incredible experiences like the Grammys or a tour or concerts or things like that,” she continued. “I have to be aware that, okay, I’m going to crash because my adrenaline is going to last all weekend, and then I’m going to have this performance. Whether it’s going well or not, my adrenaline will crash on Monday morning. This is definitely something I told my team like “Hey, we have to be careful …” I could break down on Monday. Let’s take precautions. Maybe I do more meditation on Monday, “or anything. “Maybe I have more therapy or support.” “

“So, obviously, the Super Bowl will happen too,” she added. “And it will be really exciting. But it’s important to plan ahead so you don’t come on Monday after the Grammys, I’m not sitting there like I’m twiddling my thumbs like,” Okay, what am i doing with my life now? where can i get it? how can i beat that high? “just prepare.”

Make sure you catch Demi Lovato tomorrow at Super Bowl 2020 – a performance she predicted she would do 10 years ago!

