Demi Lovato Says New Song “Anyone” Makes You Wonder Why No One Helped Her Before An Overdose | Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato begins to speak frankly about his new song “Anyone”, which was recorded a few days before his overdose last year.

The 27-year-old singer, who will perform the song at Grammys for the first time, said that looking back at the lyrics, the song seemed to be calling for help.

“It only tells a fraction of my story, but it’s still a little bit, and it’s enough to show the world where I am … This song was actually written and recorded very shortly before “Not everything is happening. So I recorded the song four days ago … The lyrics took on a completely different meaning.” Half told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

She continued, “As I was recording it, I almost listened to and heard these words as a cry for help. And you sort of listen to it and you sort of think, how no one listened to this song and thought, “Let’s help this girl.” Because, and I even think I was recording her in a state of spirit where I felt like I was fine, but clearly I was not. And I even listened to it again and I said to myself, “My God, I wish I could go back in time and help this version of myself.” “

Half added, “I feel like I am in denial, but part of me definitely knew what I was singing for. I was singing this song and I didn’t even realize the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact. And that’s what brings us to that moment, I remember being in the hospital and listening to the song and it was about a week after I was in the hospital and I was finally like awake, and I just remember hearing songs that I had just recorded and I said to myself, “If there is a moment when I come back from there, I want to sing this song.”

