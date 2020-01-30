Demi Lovato says revelation to parents was “beautiful” | Andy Cohen, Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato opens up to the idea of ​​going out as sexually fluid for her parents for the first time.

27-year-old singer unveiled her journey of self-discovery Andy Cohen in an interview on her show SiriusXM Thursday January 30 and she talked about when she went out to her parents.

“I’m still trying to understand” Half sharing. “I didn’t officially tell my parents that I might see myself ending up with a woman until 2017. It was actually moving, but really beautiful. After everything was done, I wanted to tremble and cry. I just felt overwhelmed. I have incredible parents. They were so united. “

Half said her father was not at all surprised, but said she was nervous about opening up to her mother.

“My mother was the one I was very nervous about”, Half revealed. “But she said to me,” I just want you to be happy. “And it was so beautiful and incredible. I am so grateful.”



Half will present the national anthem at Super Bowl 2020 on Sunday February 2 in Miami.

