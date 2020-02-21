[demi-lovato-shares-that-self-esteem-and-psychological-wellbeing-is-still-a-battle]

Demi Lovato is receiving actual with her fans on social media right now.

The 27-calendar year-outdated singer headed to her Instagram Stories and confessed that she “woke up emotion not tremendous self-assured even tho my PBD episode just arrived out.”

Demi ongoing, “Let this be a reminder to any one struggling out there — this existence is a journey with tons of ups and downs but you just cannot give up. I offer with st on the daily but I know I’m gonna be Okay with God on my aspect.”

She extra, “Also you fellas, my mates and loved ones are quite useful also.”

Demi opened up on the Really Big Offer podcast about her having condition and struggles with sobriety.