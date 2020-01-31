Demi Lovato shares the emotional moment she told her parents – Up News Info

This weekend, Demi Lovato is preparing for the performance of the anthem in the Super Bowl LIV and recently stopped at the SiriusXM program Andy radio with Andy Cohen and talked about his plans to start a family, and how he communicated with his parents.

As he discussed his sexuality with Cohen, Lovato explained that “he is still solving it,” and also revealed that he had not told his parents that he could see himself, possibly ending in a woman, until 2017.

“It was real, so emotional, but really beautiful,” Lovato said. “After everything was done, I quivered and cried and felt overwhelmed.” The 27-year-old added that her “great parents, quot” were “very supportive,” and her father said, “Yes, clearly.” The answer surprised Lovato.

She admitted the father she was “super nervous, quot; because was her mother, but her response to Lovato’s departure was very supportive. She told her daughter she just wanted him to be happy, and Lovato said that” nice and great, quot; and that she is “very grateful for that.”

After all, Lovato has no idea what his future looks like. She does not know whether she will have children this year or ten years and does not know whether she will do it with a partner or without her.

Earlier this month he told Zane Lowe about New Music Daily. He would like to have children at some point in this decade. She said that when she thinks about her future in the 2020s, the idea of ​​starting a family is “stupid.”

Lovato explained that she is lucky, blessed and grateful and that her life is wonderful and beautiful. But he clearly learned that if all that made her happy, she would not have ended where she did it, which was an overdose of drugs in July 2018.

When he thinks about what makes her happy today, Lovato thinks about her family, her friends and her team. As for his personal life, he doesn’t know if he sees him with a man or a woman, but he knows that this decade is about starting a family.

“If it doesn’t happen this decade, I might not know next time. We’ll see. But I’d like to do more things that make me happy and worry less about success,” Lovato said.

Demi Lovato sings the Star Spangled Banner for Super Bowl LIV, which is broadcast on Sunday on FOX.

