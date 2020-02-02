Demi Lovato talks about her renewed faith and coming out to her parents

Demi Lovato almost died in 2018 when she passed out after a drug overdose, but the Anyone singer has revealed in interviews in recent weeks that she is back on the right track.

Lovato appreciates her renewed faith for her recovery and says that the support she received from her parents after she came to them was very helpful in relieving her stress.

Focus on their relationship with God

via: glamour.com

In Lovato’s first sitting interview since her hospitalization last week, Apple Music’s 27-year-old singer Zane Lowe said she was screaming for help before her 2018 overdose. Only when her manager Scooter Braun recently helped her find a good community did she finally feel the support she had been longing for.

“I wasn’t really a big church person like I was a month ago,” she admitted. “I have tried to seek God through other experiences, be it through other relationships or substances. And it is only that I found that the God I am looking for, the God I love and the God who I want to be my God, available 24/7, always at a distance and always with me. I have to focus on myself and my relationship with myself and my relationship with God. “

Demi reveals why she stayed away from the church

via: thesun.co.uk

Lovato explained in the AppleMusic 25-minute interview that her confusion with her sexuality was one of the reasons why she questioned her faith and stopped going to church. Lovato considers himself sexually fluid and she was not sure whether she would be accepted.

“I stayed away from the church for many years. I didn’t feel welcome. “

During her Anyone Grammy Awards performance last Sunday, Lovato went on to say that she felt broken and alone before going to hospital. However, since she has strengthened her relationship with God, she has felt “safer” and “renewed”.

See also: 17 training photos Demi Lovatos Exes don’t want us to see them

Come out to her parents

via: people.com

When Lovato sat down with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy on Thursday, she shared her coming-out story and thanked her parents for their recovery support.

“I didn’t officially tell my parents that I might end up with a woman by 2017. It was emotional, but really nice,” she said. “After everything was done, I was trembling and crying. I just felt overwhelmed. I have such incredible parents. They supported me so much.”

Lovato was worried about her mother’s reaction to the news, but her mother replied that she only wanted Demi to be happy.

“And that was so beautiful and amazing. I’m so thankful.”

Next topic: Demi Lovato was the role model we all needed 15 times

Kim Kardashian spends a fortune on the gifts from the Northwest, and North has turned into a miniature Kim K

About the author

As the captain of Los Angeles’ first Quidditch team and the proud owner of 1,000 Marvel comics and action figures, Steve is a huge pop culture junkie with a passion for the geeky!

More about Steve DiCarlo