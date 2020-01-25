Demi Lovato talks about the importance of removing bad influences from your life | Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has a few wise words on how to get rid of negative influences and unsupported people.

The singer “Echame la Culpa” opened in a new interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

“The help I got came from people I met in new treatment centers or new doctors, new people like that who were really helpful and beneficial for the journey and the life I live today,” Half said.

She added that she is still in the “process” of removing bad influences: “I think when you meet people and people come into your life, you always have to make a decision every time, is it someone i want around, you know? And if it is someone who has a good influence on you and who supports the life you want to live, then keep it. But if this is not the case, if it is not conducive to your trip that you want to make, it does not have to be in your life. “

“I think this is only part of the growth”, Half continued. “When people come into your life, when you meet people, you learn your whole life, the red flags; things to look for. Unless you are 100 years old and have a long experience of life, you will never immediately know which is good for you and which is not. Sometimes you get it wrong. Sometimes you form relationships that seem healthy to you, and then you realize, “Wow, that was not healthy at all.” It’s not that you aren’t being careful, you’re not aware . It’s just that you don’t realize it until later until they do something or you do something and it’s like, ‘Oh, it doesn’t work.’ I find it keeps happening and it’s just a learning experience every time. “

