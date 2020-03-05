demi-lovato-teases-she’ll-struggle-herself-in-‘i-love-me’-audio-video-clip

Demi Lovato announced her new one “I Appreciate Me” earlier this week, and now, she’s offering a to start with appear at the audio movie!

The 27-year-aged singer and actress’ subsequent song will be out THIS Friday (March six).

In advance of the track’s release, Demi shared a still from the accompanying audio video, wherever it looks like she’s fighting herself.

“Oh yeah… there’s a music video coming too 👀 #ILoveMe,” she captioned the pic.

Demi also announced that she will be appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Clearly show on each Thursday (March five) AND Friday (March six)!

Perspective this post on Instagram A article shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar four, 2020 at 12: 50pm PST

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB