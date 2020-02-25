demise-of-rock-‘n-roll-at-waaf-leaves-dj-spinning

Mistress Carrie feels like she’s missing her most effective friend.

Carrie, the heart and soul of the previous Boston rock station WAAF, was at the Brighton studios Monday gathering her belongings immediately after the new Christian tunes homeowners abruptly pulled the plug at midnight Saturday, ending a 50-yr run.

Carrie, who has under no circumstances exposed her past title, experienced been at WAAF (107.3 FM) for virtually a few many years, spending 22 of these yrs on the air entire-time. She grew up in Leominster listening to the station.

“For me, it would have been easier to be fired and continue to have the radio station I liked to listen to,” Carrie told me. “I would truly feel a lot much better if I could however get in the car or truck and pay attention to WAAF even if I didn’t get the job done here any longer.”

At age 18, Carrie was employed by WAAF as an intern. She utilized to be Opie and Anthony’s producer in early 1998 right before the shock jocks ended up fired from WAAF. She did not get the task, but her demo landed Carrie her possess portion-time disc jockey gig.

Mistress Carrie. Herald File Picture

Most recently, Carrie, now 47, was on the air 10 a.m. to three p.m. weekdays. When her change ended Tuesday, Carrie reported Common Manager Mark Hannon and program director Joe Calgaro explained to her WAAF was heading off the air. Entercom experienced sold the station to the Academic Media Foundation for $10.7 million, the most up-to-date unceremonious ending for a Boston rock station.

Carrie and host Mike Hsu ended up offered the airwaves for a extensive goodbye broadcast Thursday and Friday that showcased a parade of previous on-air hosts and rock stars. “That is a reward that we had been provided that we will in no way be in a position to repay,” Carrie said.

Carrie is most very pleased of her excursions embedded with U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. She launched Metallica on phase at Gillette Stadium and shared her particular daily life with listeners, including acquiring her deal with reconstructed after a bike crash.

“It’s like being awake and attending your very own wake and funeral — that you are there to hear all the wonderful factors persons would say about you if you ended up dead,” Carrie said. “It was mind-boggling.”

A whole lot of considered went into the very last tune played on WAAF. In the finish, “Black Sabbath” by Black Sabbath was the most fitting way to end the station’s famous run.

“It was devastating,” stated Carrie, who cried as it performed. “I didn’t want it to conclude.”

About 150 previous staff gathered in the hall and a crowd of WAAF listeners have been in the parking lot. They toasted WAAF with champagne. “I’m just hoping to locate one thing that I’m as passionate about as I am about the station that I liked for 29 a long time,” she explained to me in advance of thanking listeners. “We really like you.”