[demo-for-former-port-richey-mayor-delayed]

Officials connect with enhancement surges in Pasco Co. ‘smart advancement,’ some inhabitants disagree



WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County is filled with new companies, homes and targeted visitors, which county officials say is clever growth, but not all people agree.

Progress in Pasco County is surging, irrespective of whether it truly is organizations, properties or retail shops. A whole lot of that development is likely on on State Roadways 54 and 56.