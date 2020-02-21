[demo-for-former-port-richey-mayor-delayed]

Officials connect with enhancement surges in Pasco Co. ‘smart advancement,’ some inhabitants disagree
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County is filled with new companies, homes and targeted visitors, which county officials say is clever growth, but not all people agree.
Progress in Pasco County is surging, irrespective of whether it truly is organizations, properties or retail shops. A whole lot of that development is likely on on State Roadways 54 and 56.
Pasco County couple remaining with a lot more than $75,000 monthly bill for crime scene cleanup
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A retired Pasco County few states, their household and privacy was invaded by burglars. But when deputies arrived, the complications went from poor to worse.
“I just experience like somebody’s kicked me in the belly,” reported Linda Kobus, 77, “I just you should not know what to do.”
Severe motorcycle crash snarls site visitors on I-75 in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – 1 man or woman was airlifted to the hospital following a bike crash on Interstate 75 in Pasco County, authorities mentioned.
The crash transpired in the southbound lanes of the interstate in the vicinity of mile marker 274.
