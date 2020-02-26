[Demo of U.S. males accused of killing Italian policeman opens in Rome]



A normal look at of Rome’s criminal court forward of the trial of two People in america, accused of being included in the killing of a law enforcement officer in Rome final yr, in Rome, Italy, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

By Domenico Lusi

ROME (Reuters) – The trial of two youthful Individuals accused of murdering an Italian policeman last calendar year began in Rome on Wednesday and was adjourned to March 9 immediately after a working day devoted to procedural issues.

Finnegan Lee Elder, 20, and fellow student Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, 19, had been arrested on suspicion of murdering Mario Cerciello Rega in central Rome on July 26 in an incident that stunned Italians.

Elder is accused of stabbing the policeman soon after he intervened in a dispute that began more than a drug deal involving the pair, law enforcement mentioned at the time.

The defendants, from San Francisco, were both equally teens at the time of the incident. They have been held in Rome’s Regina Coeli jail in Rome because their arrest.

Elder, who appeared in court docket sporting a grey sweatshirt and jeans, was granted his request not to be filmed or photographed. Natale-Hjorth, carrying a dim sweater and denims, permitted himself to be filmed.

Franco Coppi, the attorney for the family of the slain officer, quickly questioned for a brief adjournment “because some establishments want to be integrated as plaintiffs in the trial”.

These bundled Italy’s defence and inside ministries.

Wednesday’s proceedings ended up constrained to the admission of evidence and location a timetable for upcoming hearings.

Police say Cerciello Rega, unarmed and in simple apparel, was stabbed by Elder 11 situations with an 18-cm (7-inch) blade as he was hoping to arrest him and Natale-Hjorth on suspicion of thieving a backpack.

Elder has stated he did not know that Cerciello Rega was a policeman.

A different officer at the scene, Andrea Varriale, was allegedly hurt in the incident by Natale-Hjorth, soon after the pair stole the backpack from a drug-seller who they believed experienced cheated them, according to police.

(More reporting By Gabriele Pileri writing by Gavin Jones modifying by Giles Elgood)