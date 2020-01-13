Democrat Cory Booker ends presidential campaign

Loading...

Democrat Cory Booker dropped out of the presidential race on Monday and ended a campaign whose message of unity and love did not resonate in a political era characterized by chaos and fear.

His departure is now leaving a field that was once the most diverse in history with just one remaining African-American candidate, former Massachusetts governor, Deval Patrick, who has apparently had little control since a late race.

Since the launch of his campaign in February last, Booker, an American senator from New Jersey, struggled to raise the kind of money needed to support a White House bid. He was in the back of most of the surveys and did not meet the polling requirements needed to participate in Tuesday’s debate. Booker also missed last month’s debate and leaves the race polling in low single figures in the early primary states and nationwide.

In an e-mail to supporters, Booker said he “participated in this race to win” and that his failure to hold the debates prevented him from collecting the money needed for the win.

“Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to scale up and continue to build a campaign that can win – money that we don’t have, and money that is harder to raise because I’m not in the next debate phase and because the urgent cases of accusation will keep me right in Washington, “he said.

Booker had warned that the impending accusation against President Donald Trump would inflict a “big blow” on his campaign by pulling him out of Iowa in the last weeks before the Iowa caucuses on February 3. He hinted at the challenges of his campaign last week in an interview on the Ground Game podcast by The Associated Press.

“If we can’t raise more money in this last part, we can’t do the things other campaigns with more money can do to show their presence,” he said.

Believes to support the final candidate

In his e-mail to supporters, Booker promised to “do everything in my power to elect the ultimate Democratic candidate for president,” although his campaign says he has no immediate plans to endorse a candidate in the primary.

It’s a humiliating finish for someone who was once praised by Oprah Winfrey as the “rock star mayor” who helped renew Newark, NJ. During his seven years in town hall, Booker was known for his headline-grabbing talents of local do-goodery, including the encounter with a burning building to save a woman, and his early fluency with social media, which made him 1.4 million followers on Twitter when the platform was rarely used in politics.

His rhetorical skills and Ivy League background often brought comparisons with Barack Obama and he has been discussed as a potential presidential candidate since his arrival in the Senate in 2013.

It is with a deep heart that I share this news – I suspend my campaign for president.

To my team, supporters and everyone who gave me a chance – thanks. I am so proud of what we have built, and I feel nothing but confidence in what we can achieve together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ

– @ Cory Booker

An early focus on building a strong and seasoned campaign operation in Iowa and South Carolina may have hampered his campaign in the long run because the resources he asked for staff there spent him in the later phases of the primary phase with a tight budget, when many of his opponents broadcast with TV ads. That meant that even later in the campaign, after collecting some of the top confirmations in Iowa and visiting almost more than any other candidate in South Carolina, a significant portion of the electorate in both states said they were unfamiliar with his campaign or viewed him unfavorably.

6 candidates in the debate of tomorrow

On the stump, Booker called on voters to use “radical love” to overcome what he considered Trump’s hatred. But he rarely drew a contrast with his opponents on the path, even when prompted, and even some Booker supporters were concerned that his message about Trump was not sharp enough to take on a well-known Republican president. to drag his opponents into the mud.

Booker has long been seen as a progressive democrat in the Senate, insisting on reforming criminal law and legalizing marijuana. And on the campaign track, he suggested setting up a US $ 1,000 savings account for every US-born child to close the gap between racial wealth.

Booker was one of the first candidates to launch an arms management plan, and at that time it was the most ambitious in the field because it included an arms licensing program that would have been seen as political suicide only ten years earlier. He also issued an early criminal justice reform plan, which focused strongly on tackling inequalities in drug crime convictions.

He also tried to frame himself as an uplifting, unifying figure who emphasized his bilingual work record.

Booker’s Senate seat comes for a vote this year. A handful of candidates have launched campaigns for the chair, but Booker is expected to have an easy path to re-election.

Booker’s exit from the presidential race further narrows the once two-dozen strong field, which now stands at 12 candidates. He is the third to leave the race so far in 2020, following former Obama housing secretary Julián Castro and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

Six participants qualified for Tuesday night’s debate in Des Moines, Iowa: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren.