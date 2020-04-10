Democrat Tom Malinowski jokes on Kentucky coronavirus sanitizer retention

Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) said on Thursday that he had fantasized about holding a Kentucky coronavirus disinfectant to cause Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to take more Democratic action.

Malinowski, a Democrat representing New Jersey’s seventh congressional district, said in a call that it would threaten McConnell to withhold Lysol for his constituents.

“A fun fact about Somerset County, New Jersey, is that we make 100% of the national supply of lysol disinfectants,” he said in a video obtained by the Republican National Congress Committee (NRCC). “I’ve thought of using Mitch McConnell with, like, ‘Hey, we’re going to keep the Lysol for Kentucky until it happens.’

“I see a few thumbs up, but it’s a fantasy I don’t think it works that way,” Malinowski said.

Malinowski’s comments follow the Senate Majority Leader on moving to a small business extension to those suffering the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats blocked the motion.

McConnell said on the Senate floor Thursday:

The distinguished Democratic leader and House Speaker sought to use this crucial program to open broader negotiations on other issues, including some parts of the CARES Act, where literally no money yet.

Democratic leadership has suggested that they can hold U.S. paychecks unless we pass another bill that spends half a trillion dollars, doubling down on various parts of the CARES Act, including parts that have not yet started functioning.

The country cannot afford unnecessary struggles or political maneuvers. Treating this as normal, partisan negotiation could literally cost the Americans their workers.

Malinowski also said on Thursday, “We will refurbish the small business program. But demanding that kind of money as you dismiss general inspectors and deny any oversight, they will not cut it.”

