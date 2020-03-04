[democrat-warren-reassessing-path-forward-just-after-disappointing-‘super-tuesday,’-marketing-campaign-aide-states]



Democratic U.S. presidential prospect Senator Elizabeth Warren addresses supporters at her Tremendous Tuesday night rally in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March three, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

March four, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is “talking to her team to assess the path ahead,” a campaign aide said on Wednesday, after the U.S. senator from Massachusetts noticed disappointing outcomes across the board on Tuesday.

Warren did not end in the major two in any of the 14 states that voted on Tremendous Tuesday, including her household point out, and she seems to be without having a plausible highway to victory right after previous Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont break up the extensive vast majority of delegates awarded.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax enhancing by Jonathan Oatis)