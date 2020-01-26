Democratic attacks on Bernie Sanders are much too late

The Bernie Sanders campaign recently supported Elizabeth Warren. She was the Vermont senator’s arm mate. It also threw a lot of lies at Joe Biden and considered him corrupt with zero evidence. As former Governor Vermont Peter Shumlin told Politico, “Sanders” will play dirty. “

However, the difference between now and 2016 is that the Sanders goals are finally coming back. This outbreak of hostilities among Democrats does not hurt the party. On the contrary. An expression of these grievances is long overdue.

And whether one shares the political views of Sanders is irrelevant for this conversation.

The danger Sanders poses for the party is that choosing Democrats comes second to him after building the “movement.” This explains why his sidekick, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, pushing primary challenges for moderate Democrats who win difficult races in swing districts.

The slogan on Sanders’ website, Our Revolution, is: “Campaigns end. Revolutions Endure.” Indeed, he and his fellow socialists have joined the Democratic Party because having a D behind their name is the only way to to win an election.

Few things make the Bernie base crazier than the accusation that their hero has sabotaged Clinton’s candidacy. The members passionately note that he has politicized for her in the last days of the campaign. That is true, but by that time it amounted to openly supporting Donald Trump.

Early in 2016, when it seemed possible that Sanders would score more votes than Clinton, he attacked the super-defeats who were mostly behind Clinton and could have won her victory. His supporters demanded that super-delegates reflect the popular vote, “not the party elites.”

In June, when Clinton had obtained a commanding majority of primary votes, Sanders made a face and urged the super-delegates to ignore voters and support him. “Super delegates must make a very important decision,” he told NBC News.

In winning the Republican nomination, Trump announced: “We welcome you with open arms to all those Bernie Sanders voters who have been left in the cold by a rigged system of super-delegates.”

Trump was the official Republican candidate, and Sanders would still not return to the Democratic. In the weeks prior to the Democratic National Convention, he withdrew his approval for Clinton and insisted that certain requirements be met. Some of his delegates sang “Shut her up!” On the congress floor.

Some of his supporters are now spreading the fear that history might repeat itself if a moderator like Biden becomes the nominee.

Elaine Godfrey wrote in The Atlantic that progressive organizers she talked to said they were “concerned that, without a Democratic candidate who gets them excited, many Americans would not vote at all.”

Trump should excite them enough. People who do not understand that they are both against and for votes are political neuter. Are they going to help Tuesday to re-elect Trump and then make him angry that he will burn the planet on Wednesday?

Yes, the regular Democrats had to make do with the heretical hunters from the left. The person who is most dissatisfied with this counter attack on Sanders must be Trump. Sanders is the candidate that Trump wants to encounter the most. And that should tell Democrats something.

Froma Harrop is a syndicate columnist.