[democratic-candidates-sound-off-on-chance-of-contested-conference-through-nevada-discussion]

LAS VEGAS — Bernie Sanders is the only Democratic prospect on the discussion stage who thinks the prospect with the most delegates need to acquire the party’s presidential nomination even if he or she would not have a greater part.

His rivals on Wednesday night time in Las Vegas say the party really should adhere to its rules at the Democratic conference alternatively than handing the nomination to someone without 50% of delegates.

It sets up a clash must the main time conclusion without a very clear winner, offering way to a contested convention. Delegates are picked up by condition parties and caucuses, and bash regulations state a applicant wants a majority to turn into the nominee.

If no candidate hits that threshold originally, superdelegates would be permitted to vote on a next ballot. They include associates of Congress and other get together leaders. Sanders’ campaign fought in 2016 to do away with superdelegate votes in the 1st phase following the the greater part of them sided with Hillary Clinton.