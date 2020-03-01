democratic-celebration-of-orange-county-workplace-vandalized-with-white-nationalist-propaganda-stickers

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) — Vandals are accused of publishing stickers advertising and marketing a white nationalist team at the Democratic Party’s community workplace in Orange in advance of Tremendous Tuesday, officials say.

The social gathering claimed in a news release Saturday that the white nationalist group, which they selected not to title “in order to decrease push attention that the team might obtain,” is acknowledged as a detest team by the Southern Poverty Law Center and its manifesto allegedly considers immigrants, refugees, and non-white Individuals a “direct threat.”

Ada Briceño, chair of the Democratic Occasion of Orange County, mentioned the party filed a police report and a loathe criminal offense report with the OC Human Relations Fee.

Briceño also issued the adhering to statement:

It really is clear that this vandalism is intended to intimidate and suppress voters. It will not perform. We stand united in the strongest feasible condemnation of hate. We want to assure voters that intimidation is not tolerated.



We urge all Democrats to go to the polls. Vote to defeat detest and white nationalism. Forged your vote for leaders who oppose dislike and division.

Acts of hatred go past politics. But dislike crimes like this are on the rise. We call upon the Republican Social gathering of Orange County and Orange County’s Republican elected officials to be part of us in condemning white nationalism. It will just take equally our events to thrust loathe out of politics and out of Orange County.

Information and facts on a suspect or suspects was not produced, and it is unclear precisely when the stickers ended up posted.