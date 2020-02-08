Democratic debate: Bernie Sanders says he has moved on gun control issues

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said he had moved on gun issues when pressed to explain a decades-old vote against background checks.

Sanders said in the Democratic Presidential debate on Friday evening that, coming from his predominantly rural state of Vermont, “we had virtually no gun control legislation, and I represented that prospect.”

But following massive shootings and gun violence, Sanders said, “The world has changed and my opinions have changed.” He also plugged his National Rifle Association D-min rating.

When asked if Sanders deserved to consider his entire file, former vice president Joe Biden said Sanders had also supported “a loophole that does not allow gun manufacturers to be prosecuted for the crimes they created. “

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Sanders was criticized by his Democratic opponents for the 1993 background check vote, as well as the early 2000s votes concerning the gun manufacturers to which Biden referred.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.