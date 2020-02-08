Democratic debate in New Hampshire: candidates clash over eligibility in fight to oust Trump

MANCHESTER, NH – With growing urgency in their fight for the presidential nomination, the main presidential candidates for the Democrats clashed over experience and eligibility in a fiery debate on Friday night that tested the force of a new favorite, the former mayor of Midwest, Pete Buttigieg, and who was struggling with former vice-president Joe Biden.

Biden, on the offensive throughout the high-stake face-off, predicted he would “take a hit” in the next New Hampshire primary election after a poor performance in Iowa. But he also raised questions about the long-term viability of main rival Bernie Sanders, who identifies as a democratic socialist, and Buttigieg, who never held elective office beyond the mayor of South Bend, in the ‘Indiana.

“Bernie called myself, not me, a democratic socialist,” said Biden, recognizing his own political challenges.

“Turn the page,” said Buttigieg, 38, in a jab to the 77-year-old former vice president. “Now we have to meet this moment.”

Friday marked the eighth and perhaps the most important debate in the Democratic Party’s year-long quest for a presidential candidate. The prime-time affair came just four days after the chaotic Iowa caucuses – and four days before New Hampshire’s primary – with several candidates suddenly faced with sharp questions about their political survival.

More than their rivals, the debate has tested new leaders, Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, who came out of Iowa from above but entered New Hampshire with responsibilities that their Democratic rivals tried to exploit. With the stakes increasing day by day and the money drying up quickly, Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar were also fighting to prove to voters and donors that there was still a legitimate path to the presidency.

Klobuchar was one of the unsuccessful candidates who targeted Buttigieg, attacking the mayor of the millennium for declaring in his original speech that the dismissal procedure was “exhausting” and that he preferred to watch cartoons.

“It is easy to take on Washington. It is much more difficult to lead and much more difficult to take on these difficult positions,” she said.

She also accused Buttigieg of attacking Washington “because it’s popular to say and makes you look like a cool newcomer.”

If elected, Buttigieg would be the youngest president ever elected and he never held elective office beyond the office of mayor. But he used the experience as a weapon against Biden, the vice-president of two terms who spent most of his adult life in Washington.

“I am interested in the style of politics that we must put forward to finally turn the page,” said Buttigieg.

Biden was then on the defensive: “I think the politics of the past were not so bad,” he said. “I don’t know if the past about Barack Obama and Joe Biden was so bad.”

The debate was sometimes heated, but there were many moments of unity with candidates aware that Democratic primary voters did not want to see an all-out intraparty fight.

Warren avoided direct criticism of his rivals and repeatedly pivoted to his basic anti-corruption message. While Biden, Sanders, and Klobuchar were arguing over the best path to health care, Warren did not commit, instead of talking widely about the need to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.

And between the political clashes, Biden and Sanders called for party unity against Trump.

When a moderator asked Klobuchar to respond to Hillary Clinton’s comments that no one likes Sanders, Biden came over and hugged him. Klobuchar, meanwhile, joked that Sanders was “fine” and noted the times when they had worked together on politics.

Earlier, a somber Biden was grateful when Buttigieg defended him and his son, Hunter Biden, from Trump’s attacks during the impeachment investigation.

“We are not going to let them change the subject, this is neither Hunter Biden, nor Vice President Biden, nor any Biden. This is an abuse of power on the part of the President “said Buttigieg. “The vice president and I, and all of us, are competing, but we have to draw a line.”

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang were fighting to prove they were part of the conversation.

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg remains a major unknown in primary math, skipping debates and the first four state elections while flooding the airwaves with hundreds of millions of dollars in advertisements and collecting important endorsements . It focuses on the large basket of Super Tuesday primaries.

Traditionally, knives come out during this phase of the presidential primary process.

It was the pre-New Hampshire debate four years ago on the Republican side when New Jersey Governor Chris Christie devastated the presidential ambitions of Florida Senator Marco Rubio with a timely demolition. Rubio never recovered, which made it easier for Donald Trump to emerge as a candidate for president of his party.

The stakes were particularly high for Biden, who had ranked first in virtually each of the previous seven debates, but left Iowa in distant fourth place. While reporting issues softened the impact of the Iowa contest, Biden’s weakness rocked supporters who encouraged him to make an aggressive decision Friday night.

However, Biden was also forced to defend his long history in government when the candidates again argued over the decision, almost two decades ago, to send US troops to Iraq.

Biden again admitted that his vote in favor of authorizing war as a senator was a mistake, while Sanders said his vote in the Senate against the deployment of troops was proof of his judgment on security matters national. Buttigieg, who was in college at the time and then served in Afghanistan, said he would also have opposed the war.

The seven-person field also highlighted the evolution of the Democrats’ nomination contest in 2020, which started with more than two dozen candidates and was reduced to a handful of top contenders.

There are clear cleavages based on ideology, age and gender. But only one of the candidates on stage, Yang, was an ethnic minority.

As before, healthcare has also emerged as a flash point.

Biden and Klobuchar both said that Sanders’ support for his single-payer Medicare for All healthcare plan was not realistic.

“I broke my neck to get Obamacare through, getting all the Democratic votes, I know how hard it is,” said Biden, after accusing Sanders of hiding the cost of his plan.

Klobuchar questioned the political feasibility of the plan.

“I continue to listen to this same debate and it is not real,” she said, noting that two-thirds of the Democrats in the Senate had not signed on to Sanders’ bill. “The ACA is now almost 10 points more popular than the President of the United States – so why talk about blowing it up?”

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.