Democratic debate: only 6 candidates qualify for the first confrontation in 2020

Only six presidential candidates were invited to speak during the seventh primary democratic debate on Tuesday, according to the National Democratic Committee.

These candidates are, in alphabetical order, Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Bernie Sanders, billionaire Tom Steyer and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Unlike the last debate, businessman Andrew Yang will not be invited to participate.

The candidates were selected according to qualification criteria agreed by the hosts, according to the DNC, but the exact criteria were not specified.

Next week’s debate, organized by CNN and The Des Moines Register, will take place January 14 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and will be moderated by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip as well as Brianne Pfannenstiel from Des Monks Register.

