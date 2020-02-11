Democratic establishment bad at choosing candidates

After 2016, the democratic establishment would have been justified in stepping out of the affairs of presidential politics.

It swung so strongly behind Hillary Clinton that it discouraged serious contenders from entering the race. Her competition was a colorful collection of people who didn’t understand the message or didn’t care – including a no-hope Vermont socialist named Bernie Sanders.

Because politics hates a vacuum, Sanders became the candidate against Hillary and the leader of a movement that threatens to take over the Democratic Party four years later.

But that is ahead of the story. Fortified by notes from everyone who mattered and the lock-step support of Democratic donors, even the debate schedule tailored to her interests, Hillary won the nomination as described – and lost the general election for a rival with a 37% approval score on election day.

After being thrown in 2016 with an underperforming candidate who had been a fixture in national politics for decades and had never shown much ability to inspire voters, the democratic establishment turned to Joe Biden in 2020.

No one was cleaning up the field this time; in fact the opposite. So if the former vice-president is as abandoned as he currently seems, he will be an asterisk in a field that goes on without him, rather than being supported as the nominee, despite his obvious weaknesses.

Perhaps Biden will brighten up as soon as the race enters more demographically favorable terrain in Nevada and South Carolina, but right now he looks like a parody of an overhyped leader in the established order.

The Biden campaign could not have been more conventional. It was based on his resume, in particular his eight years as vice-president of Barack Obama. It was about the eligibility and his polls against Donald Trump, both important, but neither inclined to inspire people. It was tightly controlled, limiting access to the candidate based on the fact that he could not be trusted to have more clearance and could win the nomination by following the movements.

This campaign model is always vulnerable to beginning challengers who find new ways to activate and move voters and go beyond cookie cutter tactics and content.

Highlight Bid’s obvious shortcomings as a political performer and it is no wonder that he has been overshadowed by a Bernie Sanders, who is fervently supported, and a Pete Buttigieg, whose message of uplifting and generational change has found an audience.

The most important insight of Biden and his supporters was from the beginning that the Democratic Party is not really determined by the most awakened voices on Twitter, and there are still plenty of relatively moderate democratic voters. However, this does not mean that Biden was best suited to represent them.

The establishment’s 0-2 record, Clinton and Biden, is the reason why, if it is forced to launch a “Stop Bernie” campaign, it does not have much credibility. Why are these people, who have insisted on the weakest general election candidate in decades, and subsequently encouraged a candidate whose achievements fluctuated between miserable and silly, telling people who is a strong candidate or not?

Certainly the Democratic experience in the past two elections, combined with the shocking victory of Trump in 2016, suggests that party insiders know less about votability than they think. They tend naturally to the safe and trusted when, as the great Zionist Theodore Herzl remarked: “It is the simple and fantastic that men lead.”

Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.