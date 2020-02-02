Democratic presidential candidates finally prevail against Iowa Caucuses

On the eve of the Iowa gatherings, the Democratic presidential candidates flocked through the state.

They tried to fuel the voters and appealed one last time to people who are still struggling to make a final decision on who to support in the crowded field.

At the weekend, from Iowa City to Sioux City and from Oelwein to Ames, the Democrats tried to convince the caucus visitors who were under no obligation to run for them.

“I’ll be back tomorrow night and ask for your support so we can start turning the page and creating a better day in this country,” said Pete Buttigieg, (D) presidential candidate.

A recent survey by Monmouth University shows that 45 percent of the likely crowd is open to supporting another candidate.

“I believe very strongly and I do not respect my colleagues who are fighting for the nomination because they are friends of mine, but I believe we are the strongest campaign to defeat Trump,” said Senator Bernie Sanders, presidential candidate (D).

That is why these candidates are out on the day before the Iowa Caucus trying to finalize the deal. Among them was former leader Elizabeth Warren.

“When I made the decision to take part in this race, it was about who I would fight for. They are the same people I have fought for all my life,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, presidential candidate. “It’s about working families, it’s about making the economy work for everyone.”

Joe Biden is looking for a better performance than in 2008 when he finished 5th.

“So if you think about who you choose, I can tell you this: making promises is not enough, you have to keep promises and you have to demonstrate that you have the ability to do something,” said Joe Biden, (D) presidential candidate.

Amy Klobuchar hopes that she will become the first president of the United States with her first presidential campaign.

“We don’t just want to do well tomorrow night, my friends,” said Amy Klobuchar, presidential candidate (D). “We want record participation, yes we do. But we really want to win in November.”

Eleven Democrats with one goal: victory in Iowa.

By Matt Breen