[Democratic Presidential Candidates hold rallies across SC]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Democratic Presidential candidates are attempting to rally voters and get their aid for Saturday’s ‘First in the South’ Presidential Key in South Carolina.

Many candidates are obtaining occasions Friday, in the Midlands.

ABC Columbia’s Maria Szatkowski is stay with the newest on the rallies.

At Allen College, Democratic Presidential prospect Tom Steyer will maintain a rally Friday at six: 30 pm.

Also Friday, at Finlay Park, Senator Bernie Sanders held his past marketing campaign cease in South Carolina. Sanders had many speakers, these as Danny Glover, who got the crowd ready for his speech.

Sanders talked about his procedures, these as Common Wellness Treatment and Erasing student debt.

Sanders also talked about President Donald Trump’s quit Friday in Charleston, saying Trump ought to be additional anxious over the escalating Coronavirus danger.

Pete Buttigieg was also holding a ultimate South Carolina rally Friday evening near Irmo.