Democratic Prosecutors Complete Trump Proceedings | world

WASHINGTON, December 11 / PRNewswire / – Democratic prosecutors yesterday tried to seal their case for President Donald Trump’s conviction and deportation, and provided evidence of his obstruction to the Senate trial.

House impeachment officials set out the case that Trump’s refusal to allow senior officials to testify and produce subpoenas for investigation in Ukraine supported the second indictment against him, Congress’s disability.

Trump has prevented the executive from responding to 71 specific document requests, including five subpoenas related to his pressure on Kiev, to assist in his reelection efforts in 2020. This is the reason for the abuse of power, the democratic impeacher Val Deming told the Senate.

Trump also prevented 12 current and former officials, most of whom were summoned, from testifying, she said.

“President Trump’s impeachment impeachment was categorical, indiscriminate, and historically unprecedented,” Demings said.

She said Congress couldn’t afford Trump to reject his powers so widely.

“Executive power without restrictions, without supervision and without control is absolute power,” she told the Senate hearing.

“And we know what was said about absolute power. Total power totally corrupts. “

“Truth Matters”

Deming opened the second part of the prosecutor’s arguments one day after the lead House Attorney, Adam Schiff, brought up the case for the first impeachment notice, including a passionate request to the Senate judges to condemn and eliminate Trump.

In particular, he argued that Trump’s Ukrainian scheme proved that the president was a threat to national security.

“You know, you can’t trust this president to do what is right for this country. You can trust that he will do the right thing for Donald Trump,” said Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

“So if you find him guilty, you must find that he should be removed.”

“Because the right thing matters. And the truth is important. Otherwise we are lost. “

Trump rejected the entire process on Twitter.

“The Democrats at Do Nothing keep repeating the same old” stuff “about impeachment hoax,” he said.

“You should work for our great American people again!

Fight for subpoenas

US House impeachment officials should close their case late yesterday and pave the way for Trump’s defense to speak in the Senate for three days today, Monday and Tuesday, only to fight for acquittal in the third impeachment case against a U.S. president History.

Trump’s acquittal is practically secured: Republicans hold a majority of 53 to 47 in the Senate, and a two-thirds majority is required for the conviction and deportation.

The Democrats, however, hoped to persuade some Republicans to accept their arguments that the Senate should summon four of the Demings’ witnesses to current and former White House officials with direct knowledge of Trump’s machinations in Ukraine.

There was evidence that at least two or three Republicans were considering supporting the subpoenas, although no one had committed.

But without four crossovers, analysts predicted that Senate majority leader and Trump’s key defender, Mitch McConnell, could bring the case to a vote by the end of next week and see Trump relieved in a party vote by the weekend.

“You hate Trump”

If Democrats received support for subpoenas, Republican leaders threatened to call for both their own witnesses and to call Democratic President Joe Biden and his son Hunter as witnesses, since their ties to Ukraine had been at the heart of Trump’s plan To tarnish opponents.

Trump and McConnell also suggested that the president would claim the executive’s privilege to reject the subpoenas, which would result in a series of legal challenges and ensure that the process could take weeks.

Neither party approves of this, as the fight before the November elections is accelerating.

On Thursday, impeachment officials, the prosecutor’s office compiled numerous videos, internal documents, and extensive testimony to prove the case that the US leader had misused his powers. It was the first of two impeachments against him.

In front of a national television audience, Schiff’s indictment team reported how Trump shamelessly committed to force Kiev to tarnish Biden last year.

Trump’s defense lawyer Jay Sekulow said they would open their answer to the indictment today by submitting an “affirmation case” that “refutes” and refutes the Democrats’ arguments.

Republican Senator Jim Inhofe dismissed all statements as “hearsay”.

“There was no crime,” he said. “These are not criminal acts.”

“What is clear with the house democrats is that they just want to get rid of this guy. You hate Trump. “- AFP