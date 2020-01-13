Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley announces re-election bid – Boston Herald

Loading...

BOSTON – American rep. Ayanna Pressley is running for a second term in Congress.

The Massachusetts democrat announced her re-election bid in an email to supporters on Monday.

Pressley, representing the state’s 7th convention district, said she wants to continue to fight for housing justice, criminal justice system restructuring, maternal and reproductive health care, transportation, and other issues.

“I wake up every day with a sense of urgency – to make sure that those closest to the pain are closest to the force,” Pressley said.

Pressley was partly pushed onto the national stage through her association with three other democratic congress women – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York, Ilhan Omar from Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib from Michigan – labeled the “squad” for their devastating criticism of President Donald Trump.

In 2018, Pressley defeated Democratic congressman Michael Capuano, a 20-year-old veteran of the House, to become the first black woman elected to Congress in Massachusetts.

45-year-old Pressley previously served as John Kerry’s former foreign minister when he was an American senator and became the first black woman elected to the Boston City Council in 2009.

The Democratic primary 2020 in Massachusetts will be held on Tuesday, September 1. The election day is Tuesday, November 3.