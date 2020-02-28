Democratic Republic of Congo: rebels pushed from the last fortress in Beni, says the army | News

%MINIFYHTMLaafb7289c234903e6f6fb3d92659182a11%
Military commanders in the Democratic Republic of the Congo say they are beating an armed group that is terrorizing people today in the east of the country.
At minimum a thousand civilians have died in latest months.
But the fighters of the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, armed with weapons and machetes, continue to have the skill to attack cities.
That irrespective of the 4-thirty day period operation by 22,000 Congolese troopers.
Catherine Soi of Al Jazeera has this distinctive report.