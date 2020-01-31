Democratic senators dumbfounded, Trump wins – Boston Herald

It is over.

Democrats may not realize that it’s over, but it’s over. Trump wins. Again.

The near-party vote of the Republican-controlled Senate against new witnesses in President Trump’s removal was a predictable conclusion for a drama that was exacerbated by Democrats and their accomplices.

Despite a carefully designed strategy to leak out details of John Bolton’s new book, involving the president in a pressure plan to withhold help from Ukraine, not enough Republican senators took the bait.

Only two moderate Republican senators with New England ties, Susan Collins from Maine and Mitt Romney from Utah – of course the former governor of Massachusetts – supported Democrats in insisting on new witnesses in the trial.

The only thing left is the mood to acquit Trump, but we will not get that until Wednesday.

Just long enough to drag the drama past the Iowa caucuses and the State of the Union speech next week.

Poor Amy Klobuchar. Just as she goes up the polls in Iowa, she is forced to sit on the sidelines for a few more days, while denied Democrats try to postpone and ruin things even more. It is possible that Klobuchar, along with Warren and Sanders, must be in the Capitol all day Monday, hours before the Iowans gather in the caucus.

This can be a big blow to Sanders and Warren and a big advantage to Joe Biden. Unlike primaries, candidates can actually appear to caucuses to make their final arguments. But now Warren and Sanders can lose precious hours stuck to their seats, while House managers and the Trump defense team put forward their final arguments.

The liberal media were smoking after the late Friday vote, reacted with horror and disbelief, and shamed Republican senators who take sides against witnesses.

How could the senate do this? Don’t they know that John Bolton was sitting there waiting to take down the president?

Can you imagine what the media reaction will be when the Senate protects Trump?

Democratic senators were just as dumbfounded and had plans to introduce a number of amendments to drag the deposition process away for as long as possible.

Well, they can try to postpone as much as they want, but there is no more drama. What fake voltage remained in this test is done.

On Wednesday the trial is officially closed with acquittal, an outcome that we already knew months ago.

Trump may have wanted to end the trial today – so he could crow over his acquittal during his Union State – but you can’t have everything.