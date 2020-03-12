Democrats and Republicans are trying to agree on the coronavirus response

% MINIFYHTML65ae50205cdfc7ec2e02b834cfd54c2511%

% MINIFYHTML65ae50205cdfc7ec2e02b834cfd54c2512%

Washington DC – Democrats, Republicans and the United States White House fought Thursday to reach an agreement on how to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on workers and families in the United States.

Democrats in the House of Representatives were drafting a bill that would provide more than $ 3 billion in direct aid to workers and families affected by widespread closure of businesses and schools in the United States and provide free virus tests. Covida-19.

Plus:

% MINIFYHTML65ae50205cdfc7ec2e02b834cfd54c2513%% MINIFYHTML65ae50205cdfc7ec2e02b834cfd54c2514%

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin were in talks on legislation all day before the afternoon Pelosi set for a vote in the House. The deadline was dropped when it became clear that the bill was facing resistance from Republicans in Congress and likely would not be resumed immediately by the Senate, despite efforts to reach a deal before the weekend.

% MINIFYHTML65ae50205cdfc7ec2e02b834cfd54c2515%

% MINIFYHTML65ae50205cdfc7ec2e02b834cfd54c2516%

“We are addressing the realities of family life in the United States. It is about putting families first,” President Pelosi told reporters at a news conference Thursday at the United States Capitol.

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, both Republicans, voiced opposition to the move when Mnuchin was engaged in talks with Pelosi.

Democratic leaders released a first draft of the bill, titled the “First Family Crown Virus Response Act,” Wednesday night.

The legislation announces a national health emergency and envisions open spending of more than $ 3 billion to strengthen government assistance to workers who lose their jobs or are forced to take time off during closures, according to the draft legislation. .

Families with children who remain in school due to the virus would be eligible for immediate benefits of up to $ 4,000 a month.

The bill broadens America’s unemployment and welfare programs to provide food and support for workers and families who may be fired or fired.

It aims to provide free COVID-19 testing to everyone seeking private health insurers and US government Medicare and Medicaid programs. USA For the elderly and the poor, provide free test coverage.

& # 39; Defect & # 39;

Testing has been a problem in the U.S. With limited supply of test kits and costs for people ranging from $ 100 for people with insurance to more than $ 1,600 for people without insurance, according to reports.

“Tests, tests, tests. Very, very important in order to have an idea of ​​the magnitude of the challenge, but also, first of all, to meet the needs of those who test positive,” Pelosi said.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the current testing system in the U.S. USA Does not meet the needs of the country.

“The system is not really adapted to what we need at the moment … This is a flaw. Let’s face it,” Fauci told a House panel.

Health workers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment register with people waiting to be tested for COVID-19 at the state’s first entrance testing center (Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images / AFP)

More than 1,300 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in dozens of states across the United States, but authorities have warned that the worst has yet to come. More than 121,000 people have been infected worldwide.

Mnuchin offered extras suggested by the White House and exchanged offers in a series of Pelosi phone calls Thursday morning. Pelosi told reporters that Mnuchin’s suggestions were “reasonable, incorrect” and would be included in pending legislation. A prominent Democratic adviser said “language discussions continue.”

Among the additions to the Republican-required bill was the removal of a liability provision that would allow manufacturers of industrial protective face masks to sell to medical providers, alleviating shortages across the country, Pelosi said.

The bill also sets a national occupational safety standard for personal protective equipment for health workers.

There is currently no mandatory federal standard in the workplace for healthcare workers, placing many first responders, doctors, nurses and assistants at risk for contracting the virus from patients.

Additional details of the White House and Republican demands were incomplete, as House Democratic advisers drafted legislative language with input from all parties.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell opened a warning to Pelosi in a series of tweets, saying Pelosi’s original proposal Wednesday night was “off base”.

“He proposes a new bureaucracy that will only delay participation,” and “wanders through policy areas unrelated to pressing problems,” McConnell said.

The bill does not include economic stimulus measures, such as a payroll tax exemption again proposed by President Donald Trump in an unusual Oval Office address to the nation Wednesday evening. Trump was surprised to announce new restrictions on much of the air travel to the United States from Europe.

Financial markets crashed on Thursday when the NBA, NFL and other sports leagues suspended games and meetings as colleges and universities canceled classes across the country. Many churches canceled Sunday services.

Travel, entertainment and restaurant companies are already experiencing sharp revenue declines as Americans cancel conferences, concerts and other large gatherings.

Pelosi said Congress would make proposals to address the economic consequences of the virus in future legislative rounds.

“It is not about the opportunity to stimulate the economy,” he said of the current bill, adding that “there will be other initiatives that we want to work with the administration that may be needed as we move forward.”

The Senate will remain in session

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy requested that Congress stay in session for another day or two to “get it right.”

Pelosi rejected the idea of ​​a delay, saying that Democratic leaders believe it is important to move quickly. “Right now, we have to do that,” he said.

House members plan to return home this week to meet with voters to learn about the local effects of the virus. “It will be a source of knowledge when we come back,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi exchanges a blow to the elbow, showing caution amid concerns over coronavirus, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at a Friends of Ireland lunch on Capitol Hill (Tom Brenner / Reuters)

Congress had previously planned to begin a 10-day holiday for St. Patrick’s Day, returning the week of March 23. Parades have been canceled in New York, Chicago and other cities.

McConnell announced that the Senate would stay in Washington to continue work next week, instead of taking a break.

Pelosi and other Democratic members of Congress have said they expect a series of legislative actions over the coming weeks to respond to the crisis.

Congress approved a $ 8.3 billion emergency spending bill last week to bolster the U.S. government’s response to the blast.