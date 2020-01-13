Democrats are determined to defeat Trump

Loading...

MASON CITY, IOWA / DAVENPORT IOWA – Kristen Marttila defies sub-zero conditions on Saturday to convince voters in Mason City, Iowa to take part in the state nomination competition on February 3 with Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Again and again, according to Marttila, she heard the same message: people loved the Massachusetts senator, but feared that their liberal stance would not find enough support to defeat US President Donald Trump in November.

“They really like you – they may even like you the most,” said Marttila, a 39-year-old Minneapolis lawyer, told Warren later that day at an election campaign event. “But they are very afraid to vote for the one they like best because they are worried that not enough people will feel the same.”

With just three weeks to go before the decisive national competition in Iowa, the broad field of 13 democratic candidates is struggling to convince an electorate to push Trump out of office, which of them is the most suitable.

The race remains fluid. The four best candidates – US Sens.Bernie Sanders, Warren, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden – were in the Des Moines Register’s recent poll of between 15 and 20 percentage points for Iowa Democrats.

In interviews this weekend with dozens of Iowa voters, many said they were dealing with the head-and-heart dilemma that Marttila outlined – whether they wanted to support the candidate who appealed to them the most or who that they think will appeal to everyone else.

“I still think it will scare off a lot of voters,” said Michael Marth, 68, a retired farmer and undecided voter who visited Warren City Hall in Mason City on Saturday.

His wife Leah was even duller and said that she probably likes Warren the most, but will likely end up in Biden’s camp.

“To get rid of Trump,” she said. “If it were another year, I would be on your side.”

The vaguely defined term “election” has dominated democratic competition, given the party’s deep aversion to Trump’s believers. This month’s latest Reuters / Ipsos poll found that twice as many Democrats as in the fall of 2015 believed that their primary concern was whether a candidate could win the general election.

Some voters argued that choice could be an acronym for discrimination against women or minority candidates.

“I think much of the ineligibility is just misogyny,” said Alex Farrell, a 33-year-old hospital worker who supports Buttigieg but has Warren as a second choice.

The problem is particularly acute for Warren and Sanders, whose support for ambitious measures like Medicare for All has worried the moderate Democrats that Trump will caricature them as radical socialists.

Fran Henderson, a retired pharmacist who saw Sanders speaking in Newton, Iowa on Saturday, said she liked Sanders’ report on topics such as the Iraq war, but feared measures like Medicare for All and college without tuition would deter voters who reject higher taxes.

“I don’t think he will bring the independents we need to win,” said Henderson, who supports moderate US senator Amy Klobuchar. “We need the independents and we need the unfortunate Republicans.”

Biden and Buttigieg, the two leading moderators in the field, questioned whether more liberal candidates like Sanders and Warren would cost the party in November. Biden in particular has claimed that he can win back the traditionally democratic white working class voters who turned away from Trump in 2016.

In response, Sanders and Warren have underlined their economic populism, called for structural changes to address growing income inequality, and focused on Trump’s tax cuts, which have benefited most of the rich.

“The way you defeat Trump is to speak to workers in this country who are so upset, so tired of working longer hours for lower wages, so tired of being $ 10, 11, 12 each Hour of work and unable to afford to entertain their family with a dignity that the family deserves, ”said Sanders on Saturday in Davenport, where campaign workers distributed posters titled“ Bernie beats Trump ”.

Many Warren and Sanders supporters have dismissed concerns about the candidates’ choices, stating that their bold plans are more likely to stimulate young voters and mobilize the party’s base to present themselves in November.

Warren replied to Marttila’s concerns countless times: Democrats can only win if they are committed to “big ideas”, not incremental changes.

“A lot of people just want to hit Donald Trump,” said Warren. “But here’s the thing: fear doesn’t win. Courage and foresight win.”