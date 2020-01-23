Democrats are faced with risks and limits in the process of depositing Trump

By LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Democrats insisted on President Donald Trump’s accusation case on the second day and focused attentively on the allegation of abuse of power, top prosecutor Adam Schiff said senators would have no choice but to find ” guilt and conviction. “

Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, acknowledged that if he faced restless senators who were forced to sit still for a long day, there would be “some repetition of information” from the overview that was heard on the first day .

But he promised to merge the facts into an inevitable conclusion.

“You have now heard hundreds of hours of testimonials and live testimonials from the house,” Schiff said. “We will now show these facts and many others and how they are intertwined … to a guilt and conviction.”

The challenge is clear as Democrats try to convince not only troubled senators, but an American audience divided over the Republican president in an election year.

The top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, acknowledged Thursday that many senators ‘really don’t want to be here’.

But Schumer said that Schiff has outlined a convincing case about Trump’s pressure on Ukraine and the plan to hide the charge, and many Republicans are only hearing it for the first time. He claimed that they cannot help but are “glued” to his testimony.

Once reluctant to take charges during an election year, the Democrats are now marching toward a Senate decision that the American public will also judge. They are a third of the way through 24-hour opening arguments.

Trump destroyed the procedure in a tweet on Thursday morning and declared them the “most unfair and corrupt hearing in congress history!”

House Democrats last month accused Trump and alleged he abused his office by asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden while withholding crucial military aid. They also accused him of obstructing Congress by refusing to transfer documents or allowing officials to testify in the House probe. Republicans have defended Trump’s actions where necessary and consider the trial a politically motivated attempt to weaken the president in the midst of his re-election campaign.

Biden campaigned in Iowa and supported the attempt to remove Trump from office.

“People ask,” Will the president not get stronger and harder to beat if he survives? “Yes, probably. But the congress has no choice,” he said. Senators must vote and “live with that in history.”

Each party has a maximum of three days to present its case. After the prosecutors are ready, probably Friday, the president’s lawyers launch their 24 hours. It is unclear how much time they will actually take, but the Trump team promises not only to defend the president, but to take the case of the Democrats apart. The Senate is expected to take Sunday off and continue next week.

“There are many things I would like to refute,” Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said in the Capitol, “and we will refute.”

Then senators will face the question of whether or not they want to call witnesses to witness.

On the first day of opening arguments, Schiff appealed to the senators not to be “cynical” about politics, but to draw on the intention of the Founding Fathers of the nation to provide the remedy for deposition and removal. He spoke directly with the Republicans to vote to expel Trump from his position to “protect our democracy.”

Holding the room proved difficult. Most senators sat at their desks everywhere, according to the rules, although some stretched their legs, behind the desks, or against the back wall of the room. Sometimes they yawned. Republicans sometimes grinned quietly at the presentation of Schiff and the lesser-known house democrats who prosecuted the case.

Almost nine long hours of arguing, the empty seats became clearly visible. Sen. Dianne Feinstein D-Calif., Was under the weather and left early. Some lawmakers ran through the hall to appear on television. Visitors thinner from the galleries, a brief pause in protest and is removed by the Capitol police.

GOP senator Tim Scott from South Carolina told reporters that he “heard exactly what they said yesterday …”. nothing new at all. “

But another Republican, Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, acknowledged that the case against the president is probably new information for most of them. “Nine out of ten senators will tell you that they have not read the transcript of Parliament’s work. And the 10th senator who says he has been lying. “

The deposition is set against the backdrop of the 2020 elections. All four senators who are democratic presidential candidates sit outside the campaign track, sitting as jury members.

Several GOP senators said on Wednesday that they had not seen evidence to support the allegations against Trump, although they had rejected summons 24 hours earlier for additional witnesses and documents. Democrats, meanwhile, described the evidence against the president as overwhelming, but said that senators had a duty to collect more.

A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that the public was slightly more inclined to say that the Senate should condemn and remove Trump than it should, 45% to 40%. But a significant percentage, 14%, said they didn’t know enough to have an opinion.

One problem with broad agreement: Trump must allow top assistants to appear as witnesses during the trial. About 7 in 10 said that, including majorities of Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

The strategy of more witnesses, however, seemed anything but certain. Republicans rejected the democratic efforts to get Trump’s assistants, including former national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify in back-to-back votes earlier this week.

Senators would probably repeat that rejection next week and exclude any chance of new testimonials.

Some republicans expressed disdain. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa spoke sarcastically about how excited she was to hear the “overwhelming evidence” that the House Democrats promised against Trump.

“And once we hear that overwhelming evidence,” she said, mockingly raising her voice, “I don’t know we need to see additional witnesses, but let’s hear about that overwhelming evidence.”

Republicans remained enthusiastic for a quick trial. However, Trump’s legal team gave an opportunity to submit a motion on Wednesday to reject the case, acknowledging that there were not enough Republican votes to support it.

The White House legal team has not challenged Trump’s actions in its lawsuits and presentations. But the lawyers insist that the president did nothing wrong.

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Laurie Kellman, Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama in Washington and Bill Barrow in Osage, Iowa, contributed to this report.