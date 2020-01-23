Democrats are faced with risks and limits in the process of depositing Trump

By LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) –

President Donald Trump was dragged by a “completely fake” Ukraine theory under pressure from lawyer Rudy Giuliani that led to his shocking abuse of presidential power and then deposition, prosecutors of the Democratic House on Thursday argued for Senate jury members.

While the Democrats insisted on their case for skeptical Republican senators for the second day, they showed video footage of the country’s best FBI and home security officials warning the public of the theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was involved in the 2016 elections.

“That’s what Donald Trump wanted to investigate or announce – this completely fake Kremlin-pushed conspiracy theory,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who leads the prosecution.

Trump is accused of seeking investigations – and investigations into political enemy Joe Biden and Biden’s son – for his own political advantage while holding back Congress-approved military aid as a lever. Schiff said, “Imagine the danger this country poses.”

Trump is tried in the Senate after the House accused him last month, accusing him of abusing his office by Ukraine to request the investigation, while the aid was withheld from an American ally at war with neighboring Russia. Trump faces a second accusation article accusing him of obstructing Congress by refusing to transfer documents or allowing officials to testify in the House probe.

Republicans, tired of the long hours of proceedings, have defended Trump’s actions where necessary and have dumped the process as a politically motivated attempt to weaken him in the midst of his re-election campaign. Republicans have a majority of 53-47 in the Senate and acquittal is considered likely.

The challenge of the Democrats is clear because they are trying to convince not only troubled senators, but also an American audience divided over the Republican president in an election year.

With Chief Justice John Roberts at the head, Democrats on Thursday claimed that Trump’s motives were clear.

“No president has ever used his office to force a foreign nation to help cheat on our elections,” Jerrold Nadler of New York, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told the senators. He said the founders of the nation would be shocked. “The president’s behavior is wrong. It’s illegal. It’s dangerous.”

They mocked Trump’s claims that he had good reasons to press Ukraine to investigate his political enemies.

It was Trump who dealt with a shocking abuse of power, not former Vice President Biden or other Trump enemies, said Texas representative Sylvia Garcia. There is “no evidence, nothing, nada” to suggest that Biden has done something inappropriate in dealing with Ukraine, the former judge said.

Together with Giuliani, Trump investigated Biden and his son, Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, looking for the probe of debunking theories about which nation was guilty of interference in the 2016 US elections.

The president’s defense waited for his turn, which can come Saturday.

“We will conduct a strong defense of both facts and refute what they said,” said lawyer Jay Sekulow at the Capitol.

Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri said that the Democrats presented “admirable presentations” before the day of the day. But he said: ‘They basically have about an hour of presentation and they gave it six times on Tuesday and eight times yesterday. There is just not much news here. “

The top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, acknowledged that many senators “really don’t want to be here.”

But Schumer said that Schiff has outlined a convincing case about Trump’s pressure on Ukraine and the plan to hide the charge, and many Republicans are only hearing it for the first time. He claimed that they cannot help but are “glued” to his testimony.

Once reluctant to take charges during an election year, the Democrats are now marching toward a Senate decision that the American public will also judge.

Trump destroyed the procedure in a tweet on Thursday morning and declared them the “most unfair and corrupt hearing in congress history!”

Biden campaigned in Iowa and said, “People ask,” Will the president not get stronger and harder to beat if he survives? “Yes, probably. But Congress has no choice,” he said, senators should vote and “live with that in history.”

Each party has a maximum of three days to present its case. After the prosecutors are ready, probably Friday, the lawyers of the president have no less than 24 hours. It is unclear how much time they will actually take, but the Trump team promises not only to defend the president, but to take the case of the Democrats apart. The Senate is expected to take Sunday off and continue next week.

Then senators will face the question of whether or not they want to call witnesses to witness.

Senators were allowed to view additional testimonies on Thursday that had been submitted by an assistant to Vice President Mike Pence, Jennifer Williams, who testified in the investigation of the accusation of the House. Democrats said the additional statement, which is classified, reinforces their case of accusation. A Williams lawyer declined to comment.

It was difficult for the Democrats to keep the room’s attention. Most senators sat at their desks everywhere, according to the rules, although some stretched their legs, behind the desks, or against the back wall of the room. Sometimes they yawned. Republicans sometimes grinned quietly.

The deposition is set against the backdrop of the 2020 elections. Four senators who are Democratic presidential candidates are outside the campaign track, sitting as jury members.

A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that the public was slightly more inclined to say that the Senate should condemn and remove Trump than it should, 45% to 40%. But a significant percentage, 14%, said they didn’t know enough to have an opinion.

One problem with broad agreement: Trump must allow top assistants to appear as witnesses during the trial. About 7 in 10 said that, including majorities of Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

The strategy of more witnesses, however, seemed anything but certain. Republicans rejected the democratic efforts to get Trump’s assistants, including former national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify in back-to-back votes earlier this week.

Senators would probably repeat that rejection next week and exclude any chance of new testimonials.

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Laurie Kellman, Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama in Washington and Bill Barrow in Osage, Iowa, contributed to this report.