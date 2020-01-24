Democrats are faced with risks and limits in the process of depositing Trump

By LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) – The prosecutors of the Democratic House extensively demonstrated on Thursday during Donald Trump’s accusation that he abused power like no other president in history, polished by a “completely fake” Ukraine theory under pressure from lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

On Friday, Democrats will present their last day full of arguments for skeptical Republican senators, focusing on the second article of deposition, obstruction of Congress investigation.

While the audience of senate jury members sat for a long day and night, the prosecutors outlined the charge. They argued that before the 2020 elections, Trump abused power for his own personal political advantage, even while the top FBI and national security officials publicly warned that it was Ukraine, not Russia, who was involved in the 2016 elections .

“That’s what Donald Trump wanted to investigate or announce – this completely fake Kremlin-pushed conspiracy theory,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who leads the persecution, during Thursday’s session.

At the end of the evening, Schiff made an emotional plea to senators to consider what was at stake, as Trump is accused of searching for Ukrainian probes of political enemy Joe Biden and the son of Biden as he approved congressional military aid as leverage.

“Right things,” he said, as he was Lt. Col. Alex Vindman quoted who had testified in the House. “Otherwise we are lost.”

The president is in court in the Senate after the House charged him last month and accuses Trump of abusing his office by asking Ukraine for the investigation, while denying assistance to an American ally at war with neighboring Russia . The second accusation article accuses him of obstructing Congress by refusing to transfer documents or allowing officials to testify in the House probe.

Republicans, tired of the long hours of proceedings, have defended Trump’s actions where necessary and have dumped the process as a politically motivated attempt to weaken him in the midst of his re-election campaign. Republicans have a majority of 53-47 in the Senate and acquittal is considered likely.

The challenge of the Democrats is clear because they are trying to convince not only troubled senators, but also an American audience divided over the Republican president in an election year.

With Chief Justice John Roberts in the presidency, Democrats argued on Thursday that Trump’s motives were clear.

“No president has ever used his office to force a foreign nation to help cheat on our elections,” Jerrold Nadler of New York, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told the senators. He said the founders of the nation would be shocked. “The president’s behavior is wrong. It’s illegal. It’s dangerous.”

Democrats mocked Trump’s claim that he had good reasons to put pressure on Ukraine to investigate former vice-president Biden or other political enemies.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia from Texas, himself a former judge, there is “no evidence, nothing, nada” to suggest that Biden has done something inappropriate in dealing with Ukraine.

Together with Giuliani, Trump investigated Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, and searched for the probe of invalidated theories about which nation was guilty of interference in the 2016 US elections.

The Democrats pursued their case on double tracks and answered in advance the arguments expected from the president’s lawyers in the coming days.

At one point they showed a video of a younger Lindsey Graham, then a congressman from South Carolina and now a GOP senator affiliated with Trump, who claimed during Bill Clinton’s deposition in 1999 that no crime was needed to be a president to drop off. Trump’s defense team now claims that the accusation articles against him are invalid because they do not claim that he committed a specific crime.

The turn of the president’s defenders comes Saturday.

“We will vigorously defend both facts and refute what they said,” and the constitution, said lawyer Jay Sekulow.

Prior to today, Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri said that the Democrats presented “admirable presentations.” But he said, “There just isn’t much news here.”

During the dinner break, Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo, said it looked like “Groundhog Day in the Senate.”

The top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, acknowledged that many senators “really don’t want to be here.”

But Schumer said that Schiff has outlined a convincing case that many Republicans are hearing for the first time. He claimed that they cannot help but are “glued” to his testimony.

Once reluctant to take charges during an election year, the Democrats are now marching toward a Senate decision that the American public will also judge.

Trump destroyed the procedure in a Thursday tweet and declared them the “most unfair and corrupt hearing in the history of the congress!”

After the prosecutors are ready, the lawyers of the president have 24 hours left. It is unclear how much time they will actually take, but the Trump team is not expected to be completed on Saturday, according to a person who is not authorized to discuss the schedule and has granted anonymity. The Senate is expected to take Sunday off and continue next week.

Then senators will face the question of whether or not they want to call witnesses to witness.

Senators were given Thursday permission to view additional testimonials submitted by Vice President Mike Pence’s assistant, Jennifer Williams, one of those who was concerned about Trump’s actions. Democrats said that the testimony, which is classified, reinforces their case. A Williams lawyer declined to comment.

Holding the room’s attention was difficult for the Democrats, but senators seemed to pay more attention to Schiff’s testimony, which grew dramatically.

Most senators, even Republicans, sat at their desks during the afternoon session, as the rules dictate, and not so many of them yawned or stretched out during the previous long nights.

To help senators pass the time, Republican Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Commission, Richard Burr from North Carolina, passed on lunch favors from fidget spinners, stress balls and other toys.

Democrats thanked the senators for their time and patience and acknowledged the repetition of some of their presentations.

The deposition is set against the backdrop of the 2020 elections. Four senators who are Democratic presidential candidates are outside the campaign track, sitting as jury members.

A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that the public was slightly more inclined to say that the Senate should condemn and remove Trump than it should, 45% to 40%. But a significant percentage, 14%, said they didn’t know enough to have an opinion.

One problem with broad agreement: Trump must allow top assistants to appear as witnesses during the trial. About 7 in 10 said that, including majorities of Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

The strategy of more witnesses, however, seemed anything but certain. Republicans rejected the democratic efforts to get Trump’s assistants, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to testify in back-to-back votes earlier this week.

Senators would probably repeat that rejection next week.

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Laurie Kellman, Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama in Washington and Bill Barrow in Osage, Iowa, contributed to this report.