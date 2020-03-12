Democrats are turning to the center – editorials

Democrats prefer a candidate who can save the Oval Office than a candidate who can save America. Former vice president, Joe Biden, has almost nailed the Democratic nomination after the fall of primary victories in the last six weeks. The only other serious contender, Bernie Sanders, will move on, but it will take a miracle to win. They represent two different professions in the party. One is a pragmatic centrist, closely related to Washington; the other is a socialist-leaning man who calls for the growth of the political and corporate establishment of the United States. Mr. Biden’s support comes from black Americans and middle class white liberals. Mr. Sanders dominates the youth and gets along well with whites and Latinos. The deciding factor for Democratic voters was simple: Which candidate has the best chance of defeating Donald Trump?

Democrats had two schools of thought on how to oust Mr. Trump. Mr Biden – and candidates such as Pete Buttegieg and Michael Bloomberg – argued that the party base was appropriately mobilized and should focus on 30 to 40% of voters not affiliated with either party. Many of them are Republicans that Mr. Trump rejected, and would consider supporting one centrist Democrat. Mr. Sanders and Elizabeth Warren represented the alternative school. The underlying socioeconomic problems that affected the white working class were the triggers of the voter rebellion that led Mr. Trump to victory. The character against the establishment, who talks about radical solutions such as universal health care and an attitude against Wall Street, would resonate with this class – and in fact would also solve some of their problems. There was evidence to support both views. In the end, the center position came out on top. But Mr Biden will take a good look at the Democratic Left’s policy plan if he wants to put together a winning platform.

