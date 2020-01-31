Democrats are unlikely to convince 4 republicans to hear witnesses during the process of deposition

Another important Republican has announced opposition to summoning witnesses in the Senate accusation of US President Donald Trump, who seems to condemn an ​​attempt by the Democrats to testify and pave the way for a expected acquittal from Trump.

Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska said that she carefully considered whether witnesses and documents should be used in the trial to determine whether Trump would be removed from office, but finally decided against it. Democrats, who sounded earlier in the day to defeat in their attempt to call witnesses, would need four Republicans to join them to win a vote for witnesses.

“Tonight, all signs point to a hasty acquittal from a deposed president,” Patty Murray, a member of the Democratic Senate, told reporters.

The timing of a final vote on whether or not to condemn Trump was unclear. Republican senators said it could take place late on Friday or Saturday. But some senators said the final vote could be postponed until next week, perhaps until Wednesday.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate and once Trump’s critic, joined fellow party moderate Susan Collins of Maine as the only one of the 53 Republican senators in the 100-seat chamber to support witness voting.

Romney’s communications director, Liz Johnson, confirmed the position of the senator on Twitter.

Democrats had to convince four Republicans to vote with them in the Senate to call witnesses such as John Bolton, the former national security adviser to Trump.

The latest vote on whether or not to condemn the Republican president could take place Friday or Saturday late, according to congress sources.

The Senate resumed the debate on Friday afternoon, with further arguments from the Trump Legal Team and the House of Representatives Democrats as prosecutor.

Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, who was undecided, said late on Thursday that Democrats had proven the case against Trump, but that the President’s actions “did not meet the high bar of the US Constitution for an unassailable crime.”

Alexander said it was “inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and withhold American help to encourage that investigation.”

‘Rails are removed’: Blumenthal

The Democratically-controlled House voted to accuse Trump on December 18 and formally accused him of abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate a political rival Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, as well as a discredited theory about a computer server related to the 2016 elections ..

The house also accused Trump of obstructing Congress for blocking current and former officials from giving testimony or documents.

Trump is only the third president in American history to be deposed. A two-thirds vote from the Senate is required to put him out of office and no Republicans have yet indicated that they will vote to condemn.

Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said in an interview on Friday that an end to the trial of accusation could encourage President Donald Trump. (Julio Cortez / The Associated Press)

Senate Democrats have claimed during the two weeks of the procedure that lawmakers should hear from witnesses to be a fair trial. This would be the first trial of the senate’s deposition in American history without witnesses, including trials of two previous presidents and a number of other federal officials.

Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said to CNN: “The danger for the future is that the guardrails will be removed. The president now feels actually unleashed.” Blumenthal added that the trial is not justification for Trump “because it really wasn’t a trial – no witnesses, no documents, no real evidence.”

The Republican allies of Trump have tried to keep the process on track and to minimize any damage to the president, who is seeking re-election on November 3. Trump denies any misconduct.

Trump’s acquittal would allow him to claim justification, just as Democrats nominate the first of state games Monday to choose the party’s nominee to challenge Trump in the election. Biden is a leading contender to meet Trump in November.

The president held a meeting in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday evening, condemning the trial and calling it an attempt by the Democrats to wipe out his 2016 election victory.

He is scheduled to give the State of the Union address on February 4.

On Friday, the Democrats prosecuting Trump and the president’s lawyers are expected to submit final arguments before the Senate votes whether or not to testify.

Contrary to Trump’s version of the events, Bolton wrote in an unpublished book manuscript that the president told him he wanted to freeze US $ 391 million in security assistance until Ukraine investigated Democrats, including Biden and the son of the former vice-president. President, Hunter Biden, the New York Times reported.

Bolton’s allegations hit the core of allegations against Trump. Democrats have said that Trump abused his power by using the security aid – adopted by Congress to help Ukraine fight the separatists against Russia – as a lever for a foreign power to stain a political rival.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the highest US official who traveled to Ukraine since the accusation, emphasized US support for Ukraine.

“Today I am here with a clear message: the United States sees that the Ukrainian struggle for freedom, democracy and prosperity is a brave struggle. Our commitment to support this will not falter,” said Pompeo in Kiev.

Ukraine is counting on the United States for diplomatic support, sanctions against Moscow and military aid to buy Javelin anti-tank missiles and other hardware, while fighting Russian-backed separatists in a war that has killed more than 13,000 people.