Democrats, Biden prove that their brand is chaos

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Democrats. The “D” stands for “D’oh!”

The joke about Democrats and elections used to be as follows:

CHICAGO POLL WORKER # 1: “How many votes do you have?”

CHICAGO POLL WORKER # 2: “How much do you need?”

Today it is: “I have no idea how many votes we have! Stop putting pressure on me!” And then they hang up.

On Thursday, DNC chairman Tom Perez announced that the national party will take over the cavalcade of incompetence known as the Iowa Caucus. “Enough is enough. In the light of the difficulties encountered in the implementation of the Delegation Selection Plan and to ensure public confidence in the results, I call on the Iowa Democratic Party immediately with a recanvass to begin, “tweeted Perez.

What he doesn’t tweet, but Jeff Zeleny from CNN was happy to point out, is the fact that “DNC had led the show in Iowa for the last 48 hours.” Zeleny also reported that when Perez made his announcement, he took the trouble to tell the Iowa Democratic Party.

Prediction: this story for the Democrats is getting worse.

I had a similar prediction about accusation. Whether you are a # MAGA hatter or a #NeverTrumper, one thing was clear from the first day the accusation investigation was announced: it would end with Donald Trump doing a victory round for accusation.

And yesterday that was exactly what he did – on national TV and in unbearable details.

What we didn’t know was that the accusation process would send Trump’s Gallup poll assessments to new records, increase GOP approval, and direct Joe Biden’s numbers down. All thanks to the brilliant political strategy of America’s top democrats.

They chose to accuse Trump. They chose to continue with a partisan deposition. They chose to hurry the process so that they could be done before Christmas. Then speaker Nancy Pelosi chose to stay on it until mid-January, allowing GOP senate leader Mitch McConnell to mock her mercilessly for weeks.

And all the while, Democrats knew the outcome. There has never been any doubt. Even with Mitt Romney on board, Democrats were 20 votes away from removing the president.

What kind of poker player knows they have a pair of two against a jacks-and-aces full house and still says, “I’m all right”?

Democrats.

That brings us to the poster boy of Democratic Disability, Joe Biden.

It’s easy to forget in the midst of the blunders and girl grabbing, but Biden has been a national political figure for 30 years. His first bid at the White House was in 1988, when the Soviet Union was still in the area.

He spent eight years as vice president, has 100% brand awareness and polls show that Democrats believe he is the most likely candidate to beat Donald Trump. And yet the only thing we know for sure about the results of the Caucus in Iowa? Biden lost.

Veteran pol Joe Biden, who survived the Battle of Corn Pop, was crushed by a 38-year-old mayor of a small town.

And Biden also loses it again on Tuesday.

In fact, if the latest polls from Suffolk and Emerson are correct, it is possible that Joe Biden comes in fifth and Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard narrowly restricted.

A campaign does not accidentally collapse. It takes some hardcore incompetence to get Obama’s two-term VP from leading to fifth place. And that is exactly what Joe Biden has delivered.

Merge recent events and the Democrats brand has been identified as disability. All they had to do in 2016 was to beat one of the most unpopular presidential candidates in American history. They couldn’t do it.

The only thing they had to do to seize the moment in the Trump era was not to be crazy. They can’t do that either.

Now they are confronted with an established company with a glowing economy and a record of killing terrorists and fighting against China, and they are about to nominate an older socialist with an SNL accent as their 2020 champion .

If you think, “Oh, come on, Michael. The Democrats aren’t that stupid,” you didn’t pay attention.

Michael Graham regularly contributes to the Boston Herald. Follow him on Twitter @IAmMGraham.