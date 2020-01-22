Democrats call on GOP to condemn “corrupt” Trump – Boston Herald

WASHINGTON – House Democrats launched marathon arguments on Wednesday in President Trump’s accusation process, and appealed to skeptical Republican senators to vote with them to expel a “corrupt” Trump from his office to “protect our democracy.”

Trump’s lawyers sat by and waited their turn, while the president peeled off the proceedings from afar and threatened to joke the Democrats by “sitting right in front and staring at their corrupt faces.”

Democrats have 24 hours for three days to prosecute the charges against Trump and are trying to win not only GOP senators, but a deeply divided American audience.

Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, outlined what the Democrats claimed as the “corrupt plan” of the president to abuse his presidential power and then hinder Congress’ investigation. He then called on senators not to be “cynical” about politics, but to draw on the intention of the Founding Fathers of the nation to form the remedy for accusation.

“In the coming days, we will present to you – and to the American people – the comprehensive evidence gathered during the president’s investigation of alleged abuse of power by the president,” said Schiff standing before the Senate. “You hear their testimony at the same time as the American people. That is, if you allow it. “

The procedure expires at the start of an election year and there are few signs that Republicans are interested in calling in more witnesses or going beyond a quick assessment that is likely to cast a quick vote on allegations related to Trump’s relations with Ukraine.

The trial marks the third time the senate has weighed whether a US president should be released from office. Democrats claim that Trump has abused his office by asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden while withholding crucial military aid, and also hindering Congress by refusing to transfer documents or allowing officials to enter the House probe to witness. Republicans have defended Trump’s actions and considered the trial a politically motivated attempt to weaken the president in the midst of his re-election campaign.

The rules for the process untangled stretched out after midnight on Tuesday evening, with Republicans shooting one-on-one Democratic efforts to get Trump assistants, including former national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify.

Senators are likely to repeat those rejections next week, excluding any chance of new testimonials.

An idea of ​​combining one of Trump’s favorite witnesses, the son of Biden, Hunter Biden, with Bolton or another that Democrats want was quickly rejected.

“That’s off the table,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.